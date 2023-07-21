'Icing on the cake' for Cartmel as Rachael Blackmore returns to the course after six-year absence on Saturday

The return of Rachael Blackmore to Cartmel on Saturday – six years after her last ride at the picturesque track – was described as the "icing on the cake" by general manager Geraldine McKay.

Multiple Grade 1-winning jockey Blackmore last rode at Cartmel in July 2017 when fifth in a 2m1f handicap hurdle aboard the Shark Hanlon-trained Adarenna.

The Grand National and Gold Cup winner returns with two rides on the card aboard Horn Cape (2.50 ) and Celestial Horizon (3.25 ) for JP McManus and trainer Ben Haslam.

McKay said: "It's really good for us to get that big name because people will hear the name Rachael Blackmore and might come and see her. There's always a buzz here, so she's going to have a nice, vocal crowd by the railings."

Blackmore won the 2m1f female jockeys' handicap hurdle, in which she rides Horn Cape, as a 5lb conditional back in 2016 and faces up to 11 rivals this time, including the Charlotte Jones-ridden Yukon.

Charlotte Jones: partners Yukon at Cartmel on Saturday Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Jones has become a formidable force at Cartmel, with 26 career wins at the track at a strike-rate of 25 per cent, but she is yet to have a winner at the course this season.

"There will be great support for Rachael, but there will too be great support for Charlotte Jones, who we call a local rider now!" McKay added. "It's great that they're going to be able to take each other on.

"That particular contest always seems to attract a good field size, but when you get a rider like Rachael it puts the icing on the cake. We're very happy to support all of the women in the race. Rachael has won it before, but we're delighted to have her come here again."

Around 15mm of rain is forecast on Saturday during racing, with the going soft, good to soft in places, but McKay hopes that will not dampen the spirits of another expected busy crowd.

She said: "Tickets are still selling well despite the weather that's forecast, which is encouraging for us.

"We always tell racegoers to make sure you've got your good coats and shoes on when the weather is like this, as we are an outdoor venue."

