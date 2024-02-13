'He's started to come back to himself' - Ahoy Senor primed for L'Homme Presse clash in Ascot Chase

Lucinda Russell believes Ahoy Senor is starting to show the right signs as she aims to get the high-class chaser back on track in Saturday's Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase.

The two-time Grade 1 winner has saved his best performances for the second half of season in the past, and was much more like his old self in last month's Cotswold Chase after being pulled up in the Coral Gold Cup and Charlie Hall Chase on his other starts this term.

The 2m5f trip at Ascot will be the shortest trip Ahoy Senor has tried since he won a 2m7½f Grade 2 novice chase at Newbury in November 2021, and it is likely to guide connections towards either the Ryanair Chase or Gold Cup at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

"The plan is to give him a run at Ascot," said Russell. "He's only just started to come back to himself and I think this will be good for him before Cheltenham. I don't know which of the two races we're going to go for at Cheltenham yet and we'll keep our options open."

Ahoy Senor has only ever won at left-handed tracks and although Russell has reservations about going the opposite way at Ascot, she did draw positives from the nine-year-old's fourth behind Capodanno in the Cotswold Chase when he showed up well for most of the race before an equipment malfunction hindered his finishing effort.

"It's not ideal going right-handed, and I don't know whether the track will suit him," she said. "But it was much more like it last time and a stirrup leather broke, which didn't help. To be fair to Stephen Mulqueen, any other jockey would have pulled him up."

Having since returned from injury, Derek Fox will be reunited with Ahoy Senor as he is set to renew rivalry with Ascot Chase favourite L'Homme Presse.

The pair clashed as novices when L'Homme Presse won the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and Ahoy Senor landed the Mildmay at Aintree the following month, while they met again in the 2022 King George won by Bravemansgame.

"I respect L'Homme Presse hugely," said Russell. "They've gone different ways in between times and it'll be interesting to see how they get on."

Russell is planning to run another of her stable stars at Ascot, with Apple Away heading for the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase over 3m.

Apple Away, who has multiple options for Cheltenham next month, will again be able to utilise the mares' allowance, having finished second to Grey Dawning in last month's Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick.

"She's very likely to go and a bit more experience will be good for her," said Russell. "She's very fit and looks fantastic."

