Cheltenham Gold Cup runner Sounds Russian set to return over hurdles at Haydock after 11-month absence
Sounds Russian, who has not run since last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup, is on course to make his comeback over hurdles at Haydock next weekend.
Ruth Jefferson's stable star was still in contention when brought down six out in the feature contest, during which he suffered a knee injury.
The recovery has gone smoothly and with Sounds Russian pleasing his trainer in his first schooling session since March this week, the nine-year-old is ready to return after an 11-month absence at Saturday's Grand National Trial meeting.
Published on 10 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 15:15, 10 February 2024
