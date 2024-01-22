'He's run beautifully' - proud Dan Skelton eyes more big-race glory with Protektorat after gallant Fleur de Lys effort

Dan Skelton nursed his disappointment but said Protektorat's loss to L'Homme Presse in the Fleur de Lys Chase may prove to be a very good performance.

The nine-year-old made much of the running and responded dourly to Harry Skelton's urgings when he locked horns with the 8-11 favourite from three fences from home, but eventually finished two and a quarter lengths adrift.

"I'm very proud of him," the in-form trainer said. "He's run beautifully. He gave 4lb to L'Homme Presse and fair play to that horse, he didn't get the chance to shine last year. If he'd have gone to the Gold Cup, who knows how it would have gone.

"We're very happy to have run as well as we have but we're disappointed to get beaten. After that run I'm sure L'Homme Presse will be getting reports for the Gold Cup and that sort of thing, so I think time might tell that it was a very good run."

Bookmakers reacted by cutting L'Homme Presse to 9-1 (from 14) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Protektorat is a 33-1 shot to better his last two efforts in the race – fifth and third – and he has not been ruled out of a rematch, with Skelton happy his stable star is back to his best. The Denman Chase could be an option next month.

"We'll talk to the owners and we'll just work it out," he said. "We're not afraid to run this horse a bit more now. He's doing everything right but you've got to take your hat off to the winner."

If connections choose to sidestep their Lingfield conqueror they also have the option of the Ryanair Chase, for which he is also a 33-1 chance. He also finished third off top weight in handicap company at Cheltenham in December.

