'He will be remembered by us forever and always' - Amy Murphy pays moving tribute to Stefano Cherchi

Amy Murphy gave a moving tribute to the late Stefano Cherchi at her annual owners’ day in Newmarket on Sunday, saying the jockey "would be remembered forever and always" by staff at Southgate Stables.

Cherchi partnered more than 100 winners in Britain, including ten for Murphy, before relocating to Australia last year. He suffered a serious head injury during a race at Canberra on March 20 and died on April 3 aged just 23.

The owners' day brochure featured a centre page spread on Stefano Cherchi

In all, Cherchi had 175 rides for Murphy during his career, including back-to-back wins on The Covex Kid in 2022.

The owners’ day was attended by over 100 guests and had a brochure dedicated to Cherchi. After a parade of horses, Murphy took to the microphone to pay tribute to the jockey, who had long-standing connections to the Hamilton Road stable.

She said: "A massive thanks to all of the staff here beside me during what has not been an easy time but there is one member of the team and a dear friend who is sadly missing from today."

Fighting back the tears, Murphy added: "Stefano was the life and soul of every party. He was hardworking and we recently lost him doing what he loved. The team beside me have pulled together incredibly well during what I’m sure you will understand has been an immensely tough situation and I’m so proud of them.

"Stefano wouldn’t want us to have a minute’s silence, he would instead want everyone to have a glass in hand and raise it to his life. So please join me with a glass of champagne to celebrate his life. He will be remembered by us forever and always."

Amy Murphy's staff raise a glass to Stefano Cherchi

For any contributions, a GoFundMe page set up by Cherchi’s mentor Marco Botti has raised more than £62,000.

A remembrance mass is to be held at 11am in Newmarket on April 28 at the Catholic Church of Our Lady Immaculate and Saint Etheldreda.

