'He was a lovely lad with a lovely personality' - Newmarket racing community reacts to death of Stefano Cherchi

Second lot on Newmarket Heath was a sombre occasion on Wednesday when the news broke before 9am about the death of Stefano Cherchi.

Freddy Tylicki was Cherchi’s agent right up until the time he left for Australia in November and he was among the many devastated by the news.

He said: “Stefano was a very pleasant young man and very eager to get on with life and his career. He was very willing to learn as well and always listened very well. Marco Botti was a great supporter of his last year as was Amy Murphy. He was just an easy-going guy who was a pleasure to speak to. He was very likeable and it’s very sad for his family and friends.”

Tylicki, who is confined to a wheelchair after being paralysed in an accident following a fall at Kempton in October 2016, added: “When racing goes well it can be an incredibly rewarding sport. On the other hand it can also be a very cruel sport.”

Freddy Tylicki: Stefano Cherchi's agent until the jockey moved to Australia Credit: Debbie Burt

Trainer Chris Dwyer was a longtime supporter of Cherchi’s and his wife Shelley was his agent for a period. He said: “I was very sad to hear about Stefano. He rode me a few winners including the filly Horse Whisperer who won only yesterday and I’m sure Stefano would have been delighted to see her win. He was a very honest lad and it’s heartbreaking. Shelley was his agent for a while and he was very obliging. If you asked him to be anywhere at all he would be there bang on time.”

Ben Brookhouse was also a big supporter of Cherchi’s right up until the time he left for Australia, and the jockey rode Redhot Whisper for him in the Group 1 Kameko Futurity at Doncaster last October.

The trainer said: “I gave Stefano his first ride in a Group 1 I believe which tells you how good a jockey he was and the faith we had in him. It’s a massive shame as he was a talented horseman and cared for his horses. He was greatly missed by us when he went to Australia and now he will be greatly missed by everyone. He worked hard to get as much support as he could."

Newmarket-based jockey's agent Paul Clarke, who was Stefano’s agent when he first came to Newmarket from Italy in 2018, said: “I looked after Stefano when he first came to England when I already had his compatriot Andrea Atzeni on the books. I booked his first winner which was at Wolverhampton the following year. He was a lovely lad with a nice smile and lovely personality. It’s very sad news and condolences to his family and friends.”

Andrea Atzeni: close friend of Stefano Cherchi Credit: Edward Whitaker

Speaking from Hong Kong, Cherchi’s compatriot and great friend Andrea Atzeni said: “We are all absolutely devastated and it’s so very hard to believe he is gone. He was such a talented young man. I was so fortunate to be just one of his close friends.

"I went to visit him last week in Canberra to spend time with him. His mother, father and sister and also Brittany [Fallon] have been unbelievably strong these past couple of weeks. We will never forget Stefano and his infectious smile."

It is hoped a service to celebrate the life of Stefano will be held at St Mary’s Church in Newmarket towards the end of the month.