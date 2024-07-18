Haydock back racing on Friday having undergone remedial work since Old Newton Cup day abandonment

Work has been carried out on Haydock's problematic bend before Friday's fixture after the track was forced to abandon its high-profile Old Newton Cup day midway through the card last time.

Three horses slipped on the home bend in the second race at the Saturday meeting on July 6 and, although the course passed an initial inspection, the final three races on the round course, including the feature £150,000 handicap, were scrapped shortly after the Lancashire Oaks was run.

The issue occurred on the outer bend and the inner bend will be in use on Friday and Saturday after the track passed a BHA inspection on Tuesday.

Haydock's clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said: "Over the last two weeks we have had two visits from an independent agronomist as well as continued communication with the BHA.

"The outcome of a performance quality standards assessment carried out by the agronomist identified procumbent grass growth on the outer bend as having contributed to the issues we experienced on Old Newton Cup day. Procumbent grass growth is where grass grows laterally along the surface, rather than rooting within the soil.

"As a result, remedial works have been taking place and the grass has been cut down to a reduced length of three inches, which should assist with grip on the bends, especially in cases of showers immediately before or during racing.

"To help remove the procumbent growth a grass harrow spring-tine rake has been used and it is likely this will continue."

Remedial work has been carried out on the home bend at Haydock

The ground at Haydock was described as good to soft, good in places on Thursday and Tom Ryall will be raceday clerk of the course for the two days.

Cooper added: "Racing this Friday and Saturday will be taking place on the inner bend, which has been regularly used this season.

“We are next due to race on the outer bend during the Rose of Lancaster Saturday in August and remedial works will continue over the coming weeks.”

Haydock officials apologised for the abandonment and offered raceogers complimentary tickets for any other race meeting this year.

