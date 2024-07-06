Haydock apologises as three races are abandoned due to safety concerns after multiple horses slip on the home bend

The feature Old Newton Cup and two other races at Haydock's Premier meeting on Saturday were abandoned due to unsafe ground after three horses slipped on the home bend.

An inspection of the track was called following the second race, the ITV-televised 1m6f handicap, when the 3-1 favourite Dramatic Star, Games People Play and Wild Waves slipped independently on the turn in.

A delegation including trainers, jockeys and clerk of the course Daniel Cooper assessed conditions and the go-ahead was given for racing to continue with the bend "slit and sanded following the slips".

However, following the Group 2 bet365 Lancashire Oaks, which was delayed by 25 minutes, the jockeys were still not happy with the bend, with favourite Tiffany appearing to take a false step.

Following another meeting with participants, a decision was made to cancel the remaining three races on the round course, including the £150,000 Old Newton Cup, and only run the remaining race on the straight track, the 6f nursery.

The track's general manager Molly Day said: “An inspection was called following three horses slipping on the bend leaving the back straight in our second race, and as a result, reactive measures were taken to ensure the bend was safe to continue racing ahead of our third race.

"However, following race three a further inquiry was called, and the decision has been made to abandon all races on the round course.

"The welfare of our equine and human participants is our number one priority, and there are no further measures that can be taken to ensure the racing surface is safe to run the rest of today’s card in full."

Oisin Murphy was aboard one of the horses who slipped, Wild Waves, in the 1m6f handicap, before winning the Lancashire Oaks and felt the ground was unsafe.

"A couple of weeks ago the clerk of the course got some stick in the press and from different racing people about watering and with the forecast this time round he hasn't watered," he said.

"The volumes of water that were meant to fall last night and this morning didn't materialise and as a result the track in the straight and the bend, where we were racing on fresh ground, is good to firm.

"They haven't been able to get grip round the turn and we're in a position where even with sanding, it's unsafe for racing. They agreed they would do some work so they slit the track and sanded it and unfortunately that hasn't been enough to create good enough grip."

Queen Of The Pride wins the Lancashire Oaks Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Old Newton Cup day is one of the biggest in Haydock's calendar and many racegoers were left frustrated.

Philip Stypula, from Morecambe, said: "It's £40 to get in and it's a bit crap really. We've paid for seven races and we're only going to get four."

William Mathie, over from Toronto with his wife Denise, said: "I'm very unhappy because we came from Canada. We've spent roughly £100 so far for very little. It can't be avoided for safety reasons but to spend your money and then only get half of the races is really disappointing."

On the refund policy for racegoers, Day said: "We are very sorry to all our racegoers here today, and all ticket purchasers will be offered an equivalent ticket or badge to another 2024 fixture of their choice, subject to availability."

