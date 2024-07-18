Hong Kong star Vincent Ho back for third stint in Britain from Friday as Mark Johnston hails return

Mark Johnston has hailed Vincent Ho as a jockey of "proper international standing" after welcoming the Hong Kong rider for a month-long stay in Britain.

Having arrived in Middleham on Monday for his third spell in Britain, Ho rode work for the first time on Wednesday morning and will be thrust into action at Pontefract on Friday evening.

Ho, whose star has risen through his association with Hong Kong legend Golden Sixty , last rode in Britain in 2019 and is planning to ride for Johnston's son Charlie at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which starts on July 30.

"He's been over twice before and when it was my name on the licence, he had 17 rides and five winners for us, which is a really great record," said Johnston.

Vincent Ho won on his first ever ride in Britain in 2018 at Haydock aboard X Rated Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's a jockey of proper international standing and it's great to have him here. He's ridden out and we've booked him for three rides at Pontefract on Friday.

"He's a really good lad who's held in very high regard in Hong Kong. We're very keen to see him over here for Glorious Goodwood in particular, as apparently it puts huge amounts in the World Pool betting if Vincent is riding."

Ho, who has been booked to ride Invincible Love (6.10), Love De Vega (7.20) and Yippee (8.25) at Pontefract, has just completed an injury-hit season in Hong Kong, finishing seventh in the jockey standings with 41 winners.

The 34-year-old had planned to make a similar trip over a year ago but it was aborted at the last minute after he suffered a bad fall when riding in Japan.

Vincent Ho is 5-17 for the Johnston stable in previous stints Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He will be looking to add to his impressive strike-rate of seven winners from 27 rides in Britain, which includes a victory on his first ride in the country on X Rated at Haydock in 2018 and a success at the following year's Shergar Cup.

"It's been a few years since I've been in the UK and I always enjoy riding here," Ho said. "I'm looking forward to getting started and riding at Goodwood. I'll have to see what rides I get and [agent] Tony Hind is helping me.

"I'll spend about a month here and no matter what, it'll still be good experience. I'll spend a few days after Goodwood in Paris for the Olympics to watch the showjumping final and then I'll be back until August 17."

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.