Jockey Jordan Williams suspended for six months after positive test for cocaine

Conditional jockey Jordan Williams has had his licence withdrawn for six months after testing positive for cocaine in March.

Williams, 25, was selected at random for a drugs test at Kempton on February 7 but was unable to provide a urine sample before or after racing. The rider subsequently provided a hair sample that showed he had ingested cocaine between December and February.

During an interview with the BHA, Williams said he “did not remember taking the drug” but had been out “with cocaine users” on December 19-20 and “could’ve taken cocaine” on one of those days.

Rory Mac Neice, representing Williams at Thursday’s disciplinary panel hearing, said there was no suggestion that the rider’s inability to provide a sample at Kempton was “anything but legitimate” and that he cooperated fully with the BHA.

Mac Neice outlined that Williams had not ridden between December 2 and December 30, leading to feelings of isolation and that his career was stalling. “Mr Williams was at a very low point in December and this is another illustration of the solitary and lonely life of a jockey,” he said.

Mac Neice added Williams had seen December 19-20 as a “watershed” and had since moved into accommodation at the yard of his employer, Bernard Llewellyn, and had recently completed a counselling course with Sporting Chance.

Williams said: “I’ve been with Sporting Chance once a week and finished the course yesterday. I had eight sessions and they have really helped me understand things better. I’ve really enjoyed them and it’s worked really well for me.”

Fiona Horlick KC, disciplinary panel chair, imposed a six-month withdrawal of Williams’ licence backdated to the start of his suspension on March 11. The rider will be able to reapply for his licence from September 12 and will be the subject of enhanced sampling checks by the BHA.

Read these next:

Jockey becomes second to lose a race due to whip rules after going eight strokes over the limit

'It's very hard to swallow' - 25-day whip ban for Dougie Costello after fourth offence in six months

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.