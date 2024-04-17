Racing Post logo
Britain

Three of the best: legends Cue Card and Imperial Commander among Paddy Brennan's greatest rides

Imperial Commander and Paddy Brennan win the 2010 Gold Cup
Imperial Commander and Paddy Brennan win the 2010 Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

Paddy Brennan has announced his retirement from the saddle   after riding a winner at Cheltenham on Wednesday afternoon. Here, we recall three of his greatest rides . . .

Imperial Commander

Totesport Gold Cup, Cheltenham 2010

After an agonising near-miss against Kauto Star in the Betfair Chase, Brennan made no mistake at Cheltenham four months later.

He always had the five-time course winner handy behind the pacesetting Carruthers and Denman and jumping soundly. He sent Imperial Commander on two out, ignoring any fears about his stamina, and the result was never in doubt as his mount galloped seven lengths clear. 

Cue Card

Betfair Chase, Haydock 2016

Brennan won six races on Cue Card and showed he knew exactly how to get the best out of him with this back-to-form effort following a flat reappearance.

He judged things perfectly, stalking the front-running Coneygree before going on three out and putting daylight between himself and the former Gold Cup winner to score by an emphatic 15 lengths.

CUE CARD Ridden by Paddy Brennan wins THE BETFAIR CHASE at Haydock 18/11/16 Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography
Paddy Brennan punches the air after Cue Card's second Betfair Chase win Credit: GROSSICK RACING PHOTOGRAPHY

Nacarat

Totesport Bowl, Aintree 2011

The Tom George-trained grey had been put in his place since success in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby nearly six months earlier, but came here fresh after missing Cheltenham.

Brennan took full advantage of the ten-year-old's bold jumping, setting him off in front without going too fast, winding the pace up on the second circuit and coming home a decisive six-length winner.

Paddy Brennan riding Nacarat to victory in the 2011 Bowl
Paddy Brennan riding Nacarat to victory in the 2011 BowlCredit: Edward Whitaker

Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan announces immediate retirement after riding winner at Cheltenham

Published on 17 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2024

