Three of the best: legends Cue Card and Imperial Commander among Paddy Brennan's greatest rides
Paddy Brennan has announced his retirement from the saddle after riding a winner at Cheltenham on Wednesday afternoon. Here, we recall three of his greatest rides . . .
Imperial Commander
Totesport Gold Cup, Cheltenham 2010
After an agonising near-miss against Kauto Star in the Betfair Chase, Brennan made no mistake at Cheltenham four months later.
He always had the five-time course winner handy behind the pacesetting Carruthers and Denman and jumping soundly. He sent Imperial Commander on two out, ignoring any fears about his stamina, and the result was never in doubt as his mount galloped seven lengths clear.
Cue Card
Brennan won six races on Cue Card and showed he knew exactly how to get the best out of him with this back-to-form effort following a flat reappearance.
He judged things perfectly, stalking the front-running Coneygree before going on three out and putting daylight between himself and the former Gold Cup winner to score by an emphatic 15 lengths.
Nacarat
The Tom George-trained grey had been put in his place since success in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby nearly six months earlier, but came here fresh after missing Cheltenham.
Brennan took full advantage of the ten-year-old's bold jumping, setting him off in front without going too fast, winding the pace up on the second circuit and coming home a decisive six-length winner.
Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan announces immediate retirement after riding winner at Cheltenham
Published on 17 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2024
