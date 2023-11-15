Game on! Confirmed runners and riders for Cheltenham on Friday as Delta Work and Galvin renew rivalry

Delta Work and Galvin fought out a memorable finish to the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and both have been declared for a rematch on Friday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained pair will face 11 rivals in the 3m5½f handicap chase (2.55 ), in which topweight Galvin will carry 1lb more than his Gigginstown Stud-owned stablemate, which is more than offset by the 7lb claim of Rob James. Just two and a half lengths separated the pair in March.

Three-time festival winner Delta Work, who finished fifth in the 2020 Gold Cup and third in 2022 Grand National, made his seasonal reappearance behind Minella Indo in a Grade 3 at Punchestown last month and will be partnered by Keith Donoghue.

Galvin hasn't been sighted since parting ways with Davy Russell at the first fence of the Grand National in April. In the same race, Delta Work unseated Donoghue at the 21st fence.

Back On The Lash, who has won the race for the last two years, and the 2019 winner Diesel D'Allier form part of the opposition. Like that pair, Francky Du Berlais and Foxy Jacks are also back for more after competing in the March race.

The 2022 Aintree Foxhunters' winner Latenightpass will make his first start for Dan Skelton having left Tom Ellis. He could only manage fourth to Famous Clermont in his bid to retain his crown in April.

Elsewhere on the card, the Persian War winner Captain Teague will face seven rivals in the Grade 2 novice hurdle (3.30 ), while Homme Public, JPR One, Mighty Tom and Petit Tonnerre will contest the Grade 2 Arkle trial (2.20 ).

Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase runners and riders

Galvin Rob James

Delta Work Keith Donoghue

Foxy Jacks Gavin Brouder

Latenightpass Gina Andrews

Francky Du Berlais James Bowen

Back On The Lash Sean Bowen

Diesel D'Allier Harry Bannister

Musical Slave Micheal Nolan

Dieu Vivant Toby Wynne

Volcano Ben Jones

Didero Vallis Charlie Deutsch

Whatsyourstatus Ricky Doyle

Debden Bank James Best

