Should you back or avoid these five favourites at Cheltenham's November meeting this weekend?

Cheltenham’s November meeting takes place this weekend and looking ahead to what promises to be a fantastic three days of racing, we have assessed the chances of five ante-post favourites and decided whether they rate a back or avoid at their current odds . . .

Race: Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase (2.55, Friday)

Odds: 6-4

A five-time Grade 1 winner, Delta Work has won the last two runnings of the Glenfarclas Chase at the festival, most recently denying stablemate Galvin in March.

He is entitled to strip fitter for his reappearance third in a Punchestown Grade 3 in October, and the return to this discipline looks an obvious plus.

The Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old found a rating of 160 beyond him in the last running of this race, however, and he is racing off just a 1lb lower mark here.

Delta Work (far): saw off stablemate Galvin in the Glenfarclas Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

Verdict: Form figures in cross-country chases read 1131 but a mark of 159 asks plenty of him and softer ground would be preferable. AVOID

Race: From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase (1.45, Saturday)

Odds: 9-4

A third-season novice chaser whose record over fences currently reads 0-9, while his losing run stretches back to November 2020.

Has placed in chases at the last two festivals, finishing runner-up in the 2022 Kim Muir before a third in the National Hunt Chase in March.

He was last seen finishing eighth in the Grand National at Aintree, where he led approaching the final fence. His stamina appeared to give way in both the National Hunt Chase and Grand National, so dropping back to 3m½f should suit on his seasonal debut.

Mister Coffey: finished eighth in the Grand National earlier this year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Verdict: A handicap mark of 142 shouldn’t be beyond him, but he is far from the easiest horse to win with and faces some unexposed rivals here. AVOID

Race: Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (2.20, Saturday)

Odds: 4-1

He produced form figures of 12111 in his first five starts over fences, culminating in an impressive victory in the Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Chase at the festival.

However, he failed to match that level of form when trailing home last of five in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree when last seen in April.

Paul Nicholls’ gelding tends to go well fresh, but he is 13lb above his last winning handicap mark.

Stage Star: winner of the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: John Grossick

Verdict: Last season’s Turners winner but he is on a tough mark back in a handicap on seasonal debut. AVOID

Race: Shloer Chase (2.55, Sunday)

Odds: 1-2

A winner of ten of his 12 starts under rules, his only defeats being second-place finishes behind stablemate Constitution Hill in the 2022 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the high-class El Fabiolo in the Arkle at this year’s festival.

He impressed when claiming the Grade 1 Celebration Chase — on his first start in open company — at Sandown when last seen in April, a win that produced a Racing Post Rating of 170. That figure would have been good enough to win eight of the last ten runnings of this contest.

He is open to improvement being a seven-year-old and his main market rivals Edwardstone and Nube Negra both have questions to answer after putting in disappointing performances last time out.

Jonbon: winner of the Celebration Chase at Sandown Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Verdict: High-class novice chaser last season and potentially more to come this campaign; tough to oppose. BACK

Race: Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30, Sunday)

Odds: 5-1

He improved significantly on a couple of midfield finishes in maiden hurdles when promoted to first after finishing second at 25-1 in a Punchestown bumper in June.

He was not disgraced in third back over hurdles at Roscommon on his next start and still looked to be in contention before ducking left and running out when sent off the 3-1 favourite on his first start for owner Paul Byrne in his first handicap at Cork in August.

He has since left trainer Niall Madden and joined Willie Mullins. The stable switch has the potential to unlock some improvement and it is interesting to see him receive significant market support in the build-up to Sunday’s Greatwood Hurdle, for all that this is a marked step up in class from his recent assignments.

Onlyamatteroftime (right): 25-1 winner of a Punchestown bumper in June Credit: Patrick McCann

Verdict: Crashed out late on when still in contention at Cork last time and he has since joined Willie Mullins. Market support is interesting but others have achieved more. AVOID

