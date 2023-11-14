Racing Post logo
'It's a day I'll never forget and a few nights I'll never remember!' - Irish syndicate eye another party after Cheltenham Grade 2

The Big Doyen: runs at Cheltenham on Friday
The Big Doyen: runs at Cheltenham on FridayCredit: Caroline Norris

The 14-strong Money For Jam syndicate enjoyed a special day when The Big Doyen galloped to victory at this year's Galway festival and they will be travelling over in force to Cheltenham to see if he can scoop another big pot on Friday.

The dual bumper winner has thrived since stepping up in distance over hurdles, landing a Tipperary maiden hurdle stylishly in July prior to fending off a formidable Willie Mullins battalion in the 2m4½f Guinness Novice Hurdle at Galway.

The Peter Fahey-trained gelding performed with plenty of credit on his latest start when he finished seven lengths behind High Class Hero in Listed company at Limerick and excitement is building ahead of the Grade 2 Trustatrader Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 14 November 2023inIreland

Last updated 17:00, 14 November 2023

