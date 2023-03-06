Funeral of legendary commentator and racing fan John Motson to be held on March 24

The funeral for legendary BBC football commentator and racing fan John Motson will be held in Milton Keynes on March 24.

A service will take place at Crownhill Crematorium at 11.30am with donations taken for the Bobby Moore Fund and Bowel Cancer UK.

Motson, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, was universally known as 'Motty' and was a passionate supporter of racing.

He was the part-owner of three-time scorer Hannigan's Lodger for Nigel Twiston-Davies and was a regular attendee at the Cheltenham Festival.

Motson died aged 77 last month and is survived by his wife Anne and son Frederick. His funeral is open to all but there is a request for no flowers.