Frankie Dettori bidding to bring up landmark 500 Newmarket wins on hot Sun Chariot Stakes favourite Inspiral

Newmarket racecourse is on standby to celebrate the possibility of Frankie Dettori reaching a landmark 500th win in the town if Inspiral justifies favouritism in the Group 1 Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15 Newmarket) on Saturday.

John and Thady Gosden's star filly is even money to record a fourth Group 1 win in the mile contest and is Dettori's only booked ride on the seven-race card.

Newmarket has a giant mural of the soon-to-retire rider on the side of the Head On stand at the Rowley Mile where Dettori registered his 499th win – a figure that includes the nearby July course – when steering the Gosden-trained Coppice home in the Listed Rosemary Stakes last Friday.

If the 53-year-old does pull it off, he will receive mementoes to mark the achievement, and if not, he will try again at the track the following weekend at the Dubai Future Champions Festival.

Dettori passes his mural at Newmarket aboard Trawlerman last Thursday Credit: Mark Cranham

That two-day fixture takes place on October 13 and 14, when the track plans to have another 'live' mural of Dettori painted on the side of the annual members' bar to mark his association with the Newmarket courses that goes back more than 30 years.

Sophie Able, Newmarket racecourses and international director, said: "Frankie's contribution to Newmarket and British racing more widely cannot be overestimated over what has been a long and stellar riding career. We are delighted to be marking this momentous occasion for Flat racing and are looking forward to adding two permanent tributes to Frankie and all he has achieved at his home racecourse."

She added: "To ride nearly 500 winners at any racecourse is a remarkable feat, and we are looking forward to seeing Frankie aim to achieve this incredible milestone in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes this weekend."

Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15 Saturday, Newmarket)

William Hill: Evens Inspiral, 3 Mqse De Sevigne, 11-2 Just Beautiful, 8 Meditate, 10 Heredia, 14 Coppice, 16 Goldana, Random Harvest, 25 Roman Mist

Read more here:

2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the key contenders for the Group 1 contest

Vandeek ruled out of Dewhurst as Simon Crisford reveals plans for next season

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.