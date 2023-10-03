Vandeek ruled out of Dewhurst as Simon Crisford reveals plans for next season

Runaway Middle Park winner Vandeek will not race again this season, joint-trainer Simon Crisford has confirmed, with a sprinting campaign rather than Classic glory the plan for next year.

Such was the positive manner in which the superstar colt had come out of Saturday's Group 1 romp connections had been entertaining the idea of returning to Newmarket for the Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes on October 14.

However, with owner Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa deciding the Commonwealth Cup will be his primary target for the first half of 2024 they elected not to step up in trip this year.

"Sheikh Khalid has decided that he would like to keep Vandeek for sprinting next year, so we will not be running him in the Dewhurst," Crisford told the Racing Post on Tuesday. "We would like Vandeek to stay at what he’s very good at and therefore there is no need to change anything.

Connections of Vandeek celebrate Middle Park victory Credit: Mark Cranham

"He’ll now have a good winter break and be prepared for the Pavilion or Sandy Lane Stakes before the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot."

Vandeek was a best-priced 6-1 for the Dewhurst behind the odds-on City Of Troy and was the 10-1 third favourite for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas. Coral reacted to the news by pricing up the son of Havana Grey at 4-1 for the Commonwealth Cup.

A sprinting campaign will likely appeal to his new big-race partner James Doyle, who stepped in for Andrea Atzeni after he relocated to Hong Kong. Speaking after the race, Doyle said: "He's a pure ball of speed. He didn't jump from the gate that quick but he travelled super strong and the moment the gap opened, he put it to bed quickly.

"He's an electric horse and he coped with the quicker ground well, which opens up all kinds of options. I think he's a sprinter and he gave me a serious buzz there. Not many horses in a Middle Park go down to the Dip travelling as well as he did. There's a lot to look forward to."

