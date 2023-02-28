Fillies' Mile winner and leading 1,000 Guineas hope Commissioning retired

Commissioning, Frankie Dettori's intended mount in the 1,000 Guineas on his 2023 farewell tour, has been retired from racing after suffering a career-ending injury in training.

The unbeaten daughter of Kingman had been the leading British-trained hope in the first fillies' Classic at a general 6-1 third favourite after a faultless juvenile career which culminated in her victory in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile on the Rowley Mile last October.

That victory, which gave Robert Havlin a first Group 1 win, came after an easy success on her debut at Newmarket in July and a Group 2 triumph in the Rockfel Stakes in September.

Joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden have been here before with 1,000 Guineas hopefuls as 2021 Fillies' Mile winner Inspiral was also ruled out of the Classic a year ago when ante-post favourite, although she did race on to land two Group 1s in 2022.

John Gosden said: “Unfortunately Commissioning sustained an injury to her left hind fetlock. Despite being given time to heal, she has sadly not recovered sufficiently and the decision has been made to retire her from racing.”

Thady Gosden added: "Commissioning has left our stables today to go to Highclere Stud. She retires an undefeated Group 1 and Group 2 winner. She showed extraordinary speed and displayed a very determined and competitive mental attitude in her training and racing."

Commissioning was due to arrive at Highclere Stud on Tuesday afternoon where she will eventually commence stud duties, but when that will be is yet to be confirmed. Jake Warren, manager to Bahraini owners Isa Salman and Abdulla Al Khalifa, said: "It's obviously a great shame that Commissioning has had to retire from racing. She was the first ever owned, bred and raced Bahraini Group 1 winner and the owners still have the mother and a half-sister. "They will undoubtedly be looking at how to move forward. She's only a three-year-old and whether they breed from her this season or wait for her to furnish further as a four-year-old is yet to be determined. A breeding prospect with a CV such as hers is a very desirable asset to any broodmare band."

