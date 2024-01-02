Fakenham called off after emergency service vehicle access concerns

Fakenham was forced to abandon its flagship new year's fixture on Tuesday due to safety concerns linked to incessant rain.

The Norfolk track had been forced to change its going description to soft, heavy in places (from soft, good to soft) before racing after 12mm of rain overnight and conditions worsened after further rain arrived at 10.15am. It was still coming down when it was discovered that the ambulances would not be able to negotiate the inner track in a safe manner.

The stands were packed with many locals hoping to enjoy the sole race meeting in East Anglia over the festive period, a fixture that had been moved from New Year's Day to accommodate a new meeting at Southwell, which was also abandoned.

With the jockeys about to be legged up for the first contest at 12.30pm, the stewards opted to call an inquiry and the seven-race card was soon called off. The meeting featured a £30,000 handicap hurdle and had attracted runners from as far away as Scotland.

Fakenham just minutes after the announcement that racing was called off Credit: David Milnes

David Hunter, clerk of the course at Fakenham, said: "I'm sorry to say we have had to call off the meeting as the medical team were concerned that the conditions were such that the emergency vehicles would not be able to get to a stricken jockey within a minute, which is stipulated by the BHA. Our senior medical officer had a meeting with the BHA senior medical officer, which was attended by me, and we had to call the meeting off.

"We take welfare very seriously and we thought it would be unprofessional and inappropriate to go ahead given the weather forecast. There will be an opportunity for a full refund."

The track's members and bookmakers were among those left disappointed by the late decision to call the fixture off.

Annual member Sara Dixon said: "We're very disappointed. We checked on a number of occasions to see if the meeting was on before travelling and we're only 15 miles down the road. They could have made an informed decision earlier I suppose looking at the forecast, but you can't take any risks with emergency vehicles."

Dan Hague (left) at his pitch at Fakenham Credit: David Milnes

Dan Hague was among a dozen bookmakers with a pitch at the meeting.

He said: "You have to feel for the racecourse and the racecourse management as they've been beset by bad luck this winter. They lost a meeting after just one race in November and for this to happen was a big shame. Hopefully they can have a better year in 2024."

Fakenham's next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, January 21. Two of the races are scheduled to be shown on ITV.

