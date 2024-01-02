'I can't explain the feeling' - teenage jockey puts on a show after riding first winner aboard horse his father trains

There was a flamboyant conclusion to the 2m4½f handicap hurdle as teenage jockey Ben Smith stood up in the irons and saluted the crowd following the ten-length success of Follow Charlie , who was giving the rider his first winner.

The 17-year-old showed patience on just his fourth ride, settling his mount in the midfield before producing him to lead at the final flight, and the five-year-old then charged clear of Lewa House to register his first success since joining Smith's father Mike.

"I'm just absolutely over the moon, I can't explain the feeling," the rider told Racing TV after executing a flying dismount.

"I'm not quite Frankie [Dettori] yet but I'll keep trying! I'd say he was runner-up to quite a well-treated winner, he then won again to boost the form since, so it filled us with a little bit of confidence coming here. I thought stepping up in trip was always going to suit him. He's a real pleasure to ride, he travels and jumps fantastically."

Ben Smith celebrates after victory aboard Follow Charlie at Ayr Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Smith was embraced in the winner's enclosure as the ecstatic scenes were soaked up by owners Riverside Racing and the trainer, who could not hold back his emotions.

“If you can't get emotional about that, what are you in the sport for?" he said. "It's fantastic, on our home turf with a horse we bought with hardly any money. Ben rides out ten or 12 lots every day – he knows what it means to work hard."

Crawford treble

County Antrim trainer Stuart Crawford is a regular visitor to the track and left with three winners this time after Ballycoose, Ailie Rose and Joshua Des Flos all justified favouritism. The first and last horses were owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and ridden by Daryl Jacob.

Champion Cross

Being 8lb out of the handicap did not stop course legend Ardera Cross recording a ninth Ayr success in the closing 2m½f handicap chase. He was the second 13-year-old to win on the card after Up Helly AA King's success in the 3m handicap chase.

Fox fall

Two-time Grand National-winning jockey Derek Fox was sent to hospital with a suspected shoulder injury after his mount Clovis Boy stumbled and fell on the flat in the race won by Follow Charlie.

Read these next:

Fakenham called off after emergency service vehicle access concerns

Punter scoops €125,000 after backing five winners in sensational New Year's Day accumulator

Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ryanair Chase and Champion Chase: which star names have been entered?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.