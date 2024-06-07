Racing Post logo
'The Jockey Club has to lead British racing in lots of regards' - challenge for incoming chief executive laid bare

Cheltenham Festival: race programme set to change
The Cheltenham Festival performed poorly from a commercial perspective in 2024Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

The new Jockey Club chief executive faces “a very big job” and will need to be able to communicate clearly and effectively with racing’s factions and the organisation’s incoming senior steward Baroness Dido Harding, according to members and former employees.

Nevin Truesdale announced his intention on Wednesday to stand down as Jockey Club chief executive by the end of the year after four years at the head of British racing’s biggest commercial group.

Truesdale has been praised for his leadership of the Jockey Club through the coronavirus pandemic and for his prominent role in rallying support against affordability checks and animal rights protesters, but his departure comes at a challenging time for the Jockey Club.

