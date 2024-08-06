'We're just seeing who is available' - connections considering new jockey for Inspiral's Deauville hat-trick bid

Owners Cheveley Park Stud and joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden are considering a jockey switch for Inspiral in the hope it will revitalise the classy miler when she bids for a Prix Jacques le Marois hat-trick at Deauville on Sunday.

Kieran Shoemark replaced Frankie Dettori as stable jockey to the Gosdens this season, but Inspiral has produced two disappointing performances since he took over, finishing fourth in the Lockinge and sixth when tried at a mile and a quarter in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The owner's representative Chris Richardson hopes a summer return to Deauville can reignite the six-time Group 1 winner, while a final decision on who will ride her this weekend is to be made in the coming days.

Richardson said: "We're only discussing options at the moment, no decision has been made and it'll be made between Mrs Thompson and John Gosden. That's something to be made during the week.

"Frankie got on so well with her and, as we've seen this year, she can be slowly away and doesn't make it easy. She's a five-year-old and is streetwise, but she's her own character and can show a lot self-confidence and a wish to do what she wants to do. That has to be nurtured.

"We're just seeing who is available and what the options are, but the final decision will be made between the two [Thompson and Gosden]."

Robert Havlin rode Inspiral to victory on her debut in a Newmarket maiden in June 2021, and is the only jockey other than Dettori to have won on the mare. He was also aboard the Cheveley Park-owned Audience, who followed up a shock Lockinge win with success in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last week.

Before Inspiral, the last jockey to ride for the Newmarket-based owners in a French Group 1 was Maxime Guyon, who was fifth on Pilaster in the 2019 Prix de Royallieu, while Ryan Moore rode Integral to finish third in the Marois ten years ago.

Royal Ascot-winning pair Charyn and Haatem are expected to be among the opposition on Sunday, and Richardson said: "Charyn will be tough to beat, while Inspiral has yet to show her form.

"Mrs Thompson told me not to run her in May, and she might have been right. She comes into her own in June, and now we're into August – I'm hoping this is when we'll see her start to bloom.

"We won't get carried away with our expectations, but it's a course which suits her and if the weather stays in her favour then we deserve to take our chance."

Audience: Lockinge and Lennox winner heads to York next Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Richardson also pointed towards the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes for Audience after his four-length victory at Goodwood last week. He is the 7-2 ante-post favourite for the 7f event at York on August 24.

He said: "We were thrilled with his win in the Lockinge but needed to dispel that it was a bit of a fluke and I think he did that in authoritative fashion at Goodwood. The plan is to go to York, where he will not carry a Group 1 penalty."

