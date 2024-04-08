Delayed start to Newton Abbot's season to continue after fixture called off eight days in advance

Newton Abbot has been forced to delay the start to its season until May after waterlogging caused the track's meeting next Tuesday to be called off eight days in advance.

The cancellation of next Tuesday's meeting follows the loss of a fixture on March 30 as the Devon jumps track continues to be waterlogged.

Experienced clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said last month it was caused by the "wettest times" he can remember and further rain since means conditions have not improved.

With a more positive forecast, it is hoped the racecourse will be raceable for its next fixture on May 8.

Loosemore said on Monday: "It's been more of the same, just a lot of rain since Easter Monday. The track is in no different position to how it was, but the weather does look to be turning and getting a little cheerier by Thursday. It's an improving forecast but we've got a long way to move.

"We've taken the view to crack right on and we're content that it's the right thing to do. I think by May 8 we should be good to go. God willing we'll be okay for then, but no way was it going to be good enough for a week's time."

Leicester will inspect at 8am on Tuesday for its fixture on Friday with the track waterlogged in patches. The ground is heavy and showers are in the forecast in advance of raceday.

Three races from the Saturday's abandoned Go North Finals card at Kelso have been rescheduled to the track's future fixtures by the BHA.

The Go North Cab On Target Hurdle Final will take place at the track's next meeting on Monday, while the Go North Cab On Target Hurdle Final and Herring Queen Mares Novices' Hurdle – with prize-money halved to £50,000 – will be added to its May 8 meeting.

Saturday's card at Bellewstown has been abandoned Credit: Patrick McCann

In Ireland, two new Flat fixtures have been added to the weather-plagued schedule after Bellewstown officials on Monday made an early decision to call off Saturday's card in light of the continuing wet weather.

Conditions will be monitored to see if Bellewstown's Sunday jumps meeting can go ahead, but in the meantime an all-weather Flat card at Dundalk will replace the lost fixture on Saturday evening, while a turf meeting has been added to the calendar at Naas next Tuesday. Normal entry and declaration stages apply for both, with Horse Racing Ireland due to publish the Dundalk programme on Monday ahead of entries closing on Tuesday.

Of the situation at Bellewstown, clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "Unfortunately, following a sustained period of unsettled weather and heavy rain as well as the possibility of a further 25mm of rain up to and including Wednesday, the Flat fixture at Bellewstown on Saturday has been cancelled.

"Ahead of Sunday's National Hunt fixture, parts of the track are currently unfit for racing. Where raceable, the ground is soft to heavy, heavy in places.

"After this current band of rain into Wednesday, the forecast appears to become more settled and we will continue to monitor the situation in respect of Sunday and issue further updates throughout the week."

Read these next:

Grand National course set to soften on Tuesday - but conditions anticipated to dry back before raceday

Four removed but Grand National top 34 largely unchanged as field begins to take shape at five-day stage

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.