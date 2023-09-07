Death of Grand National-winning jockey Tim Norman who triumphed on 50-1 shot Anglo

Tim Norman, who caused one of the Grand National's greatest upsets on 50-1 winner Anglo in 1966, was hailed as a "good jockey and lovely guy" by Richard Pitman following his death at the age of 79.

Norman, the son of a dairy farmer from Devon, was scouted by Lambourn trainer George Spann around the age of 16 and went to work for him as a conditional but rode freelance for most of his career.

He picked up the spare ride on Anglo in the National for trainer Fred Winter, who had landed the race the previous year with Jay Trump, and won by 20 lengths.

Pitman, who rode alongside Norman and became Winter's stable jockey, said: "Tim did well, riding mainly for small trainers to start with, and got the ride on Anglo, who was a very pretty chestnut with a white face. We didn't think the horse was man enough for the National even though he'd been a decent chaser, but he won and was brave and superb.

"Tim was a good jockey and a lovely guy. He wasn't flash or boastful and while he was so delighted to pick up the National winner, he wasn't altered by it at all. When he retired injured, the Injured Jockeys Fund bought him a JCB digger, which provided him with a livelihood as a builder for the rest of his life."

Norman, who won the Welsh National on Kilburn in the same year as his Aintree heroics, retired from the saddle in 1974.

His daughter Marie McClure, partner of Pitman son's Mark and Nicky Henderson's secretary, said: "Anglo was looked after by Corky Browne, who everyone knows went on to work for Nicky, and Corky continuously blamed my dad for getting married because he'd told his future wife Diane they'd get married if Anglo won the National. Bearing in mind the horse was 50-1, I don't think anyone thought it would happen.

"I was four when Dad stopped riding, but my earliest memories are of him riding, having horses around and being in the racing community."

Norman is survived by his wife of 57 years Veronica, McClure and her brother Anthony, and his children Amelie and Douglas Norman.

At his request, Norman will be buried in Devon at a small funeral for family and friends.