Constitution Hill picture special: up close with the superstar hurdler during the last week of his summer holidays

Superstar hurdler Constitution Hill has been on his summer break, turned out in a paddock with other racehorses trained by Nicky Henderson, at Charlie and Tracy Vigors' Hillwood Stud, Aldbourne near Marlborough, since early May.

At the beginning of July, he will start four weeks of pre-training exercise at the stud before returning to Seven Barrows at the start of August.

Constitution Hill: picture special

Constitution Hill pictured in his paddock at Charlie and Tracy Vigors' Hillwood Stud near Marlborough, Wiltshire Credit: Edward Whitaker

Constitution Hill (left) and Shishkin at their feed bowl Credit: Edward Whitaker

