Dublin Racing Festival showdown with El Fabiolo off the agenda for Boothill as connections look elsewhere

Boothill will be aimed at next month's Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury after connections ruled out a potential clash with Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The nine-year-old is entered in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase on February 4 but will stay at home after it was confirmed El Fabiolo would not be sent over for this Saturday's rearranged Clarence House Chase .

Trainer Harry Fry has not ruled out the Grade 1 Clarence House at Cheltenham, in which Boothill would likely be required to renew rivalry with Tingle Creek winner Jonbon.

"I think we know for sure we won't be going to Leopardstown now with El Fabiolo not coming over for the rearranged Clarence House," said Fry.

"We've always had the Game Spirit in mind and that's where our attention is focused. In all probability, that's where he's going, but we'll see who else is entered against Jonbon in the Clarence House. Our preference is to wait for the Game Spirit on February 10."

Boothill had a productive novice chase campaign last season, winning his first two starts over fences before finishing second to Jonbon in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown and winning the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton.

He won back-to-back handicap chases at Ascot in November before falling when travelling well in Kempton's Desert Orchid Handicap Chase last time.

The Clarence House was switched to Cheltenham after the cancellation of Ascot's fixture on Saturday due to a frozen track and will be worth £105,000, less than the £175,000 for which it was originally due to be run.

The race was also moved to Cheltenham last season and was won by Editeur Du Gite , who trainer Gary Moore confirmed would be aimed at the rearranged race.

His competition is likely to include Elixir De Nutz , who was in the line-up for Ascot alongside El Fabiolo, Jonbon and Unexpected Party. The Joe Tizzard-trained ten-year-old won the Haldon Gold Cup on his second start this season before beating Master Chewy in a handicap chase at Newbury. He was last seen finishing third behind Editeur Du Gite and Nube Negra in the Desert Orchid.

"I'll probably enter him again," said Tizzard. "El Fabiolo isn't coming over, so there might be a few more runners.

"Elixir De Nutz has had a lovely season. The Haldon Gold Cup was his big target and it was great when that came off. He then won well at Newbury. He likes slightly better ground than he encountered at Kempton but still ran okay. Hopefully, we don't get too much rain at the start of the week."

