Frankie Dettori gets familiar with Lockinge favourite Laurel in key workout

Lockinge pointer

Frankie Dettori will partner for the first time on a racecourse on Saturday in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, but the rider put in some match practice on the four-year-old when breezing her up the Al Bahathri Polytrack during second lot.

John and Thady Gosden’s Sun Chariot Stakes second has been ridden by Robert Havlin, Benoit de la Sayette and Ryan Moore until now but the new combination appeared to gel well together.

Clarehaven big guns

The Limekilns was reopened for the first time in ten days and the short gallop was the chosen work location for some of Clarehaven's big guns.