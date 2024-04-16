Confirmed runners and riders for the Craven Stakes as Aidan O'Brien and Andre Fabre unleash Classic contenders
Cambridge could look to emerge as part of Aidan O'Brien's Classic team, headlined by champion juvenile City Of Troy, as the exciting prospect features in a field of seven for the bet365 Craven Stakes (3.35) on Thursday.
With O'Brien not declaring stablemate Henry Adams for the race Ryan Moore is onboard as the Ballydoyle trainer seeks a first win in the Group 3 contest. Cambridge holds an Irish Derby entry.
The 2,000 Guineas trial is a race which has been the starting point for future Godolphin greats Masar, Master Of The Seas and Native Trail and this season Native Approach will line up for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.
The 5-4 ante-post favourite impressed when breaking his maiden on the second attempt at Kempton in February and is a 40-1 shot for the Guineas.
Kieran Shoemark has a first major domestic opportunity since becoming first choice jockey to John and Thady Gosden this season when riding Eben Shaddad. The Calyx colt outran odds of 25-1 when third in the Dewhurst last time out.
Alcantor will represent French-based Andre Fabre and was only narrowly denied by Sunway when finishing a busy juvenile campaign in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in October. Alexis Pouchin takes the ride for the first time, replacing Mickael Barzalona.
Champagne Prince, Haatem and Sons And Lovers also feature.
The Group 3 Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (3.00) line-up includes established sprinters Commanche Falls, Shouldvebeenaring and Spycatcher.
At Cheltenham, a clash between Dysart Enos and Golden Ace will not take place with the former not declared for the 2m4f mares' novices' hurdle (3.50). The Fergal O'Brien-trained mare, who missed Cheltenham, and Aintree last week, was set to clash with Jeremy Scott's six-year-old who was also absent at Aintree.
bet365 Craven Stakes (3.35 Newmarket, Thursday)
Alcantor Alexis Pouchin
Cambridge Ryan Moore
Champagne Prince David Egan
Eben Shaddad Kieran Shoemark
Haatem Sean Levey
Native Approach William Buick
Sons And Lovers Luke Morris
Read these next:
Lush green turf, Classic pretenders and competitive fields as Newmarket's Craven meeting gets under way
Confirmations for Saturday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr - including six potential runners for Willie Mullins
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 16 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 11:30, 16 April 2024
- 'He's very good' - Olly Murphy confident Grade 1 winner Strong Leader can take high rank in the staying division
- Guinness, nuts and a five-year-old gelding - ITV documentary airs on seven mates who made it from the club to the course
- Boost for British racing with attendances up by 2.5 per cent in first quarter of 2024
- Anti-money laundering comes into focus with announcement on interim code for affordability checks expected soon
- 'I can't believe he isn't here to see it' - Trish lands £54,000 Tote Ten to Follow with a team picked with her late husband
- 'He's very good' - Olly Murphy confident Grade 1 winner Strong Leader can take high rank in the staying division
- Guinness, nuts and a five-year-old gelding - ITV documentary airs on seven mates who made it from the club to the course
- Boost for British racing with attendances up by 2.5 per cent in first quarter of 2024
- Anti-money laundering comes into focus with announcement on interim code for affordability checks expected soon
- 'I can't believe he isn't here to see it' - Trish lands £54,000 Tote Ten to Follow with a team picked with her late husband