Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Scottish Grand National at Ayr - including six for Willie Mullins

Macdermott and Mr Incredible head a team of six for Willie Mullins in a field of 26 for the Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) at Ayr on Saturday as the Irish champion trainer accelerates his quest to become British champion for the first time.

The Closutton maestro, who leads rivals Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls in the title race after landing the Grand National with I Am Maximus at Aintree last Saturday, has his main firepower aimed at Ayr's £200,000 contest but also has another 12 runners declared in other races on the card.

Macdermott, who will be ridden by Danny Mullins, comes into the Scottish Grand National off the back of a career-best effort at Fairyhouse when he ran out a 12-length winner from Better Times Ahead. The six-year-old has yet to race outside of Ireland in any of his nine starts.

Macdermott: favourite for the Scottish Grand National for Willie Mullins Credit: Caroline Norris

Stablemate Mr Incredible will be ridden by Patrick Mullins and is making a quick return to action having raced in last weekend's National at Aintree. The eight-year-old, who unseated jockey Brian Hayes at the Chair, is without a win in six outings for Mullins, but is well fancied to hand his trainer a maiden victory in this event.

Mullins will also be represented in the race by Spanish Harlem – the mount of Paul Townend – Ontheropes , Klarc Kent and We'llhavewan .

Amongst his other 12 runners, Grade 1 winner Sharjah will contest the 3m novice handicap chase and the team of Bialystok, Westport Cove and Alvaniy will feature in the Scottish Champion Hurdle .

Uncle Phil, Pink In The Park, Saylavee, A Penny A Hundred, Chosen Witness, Quai De Bourbon, Billericay Dickie and C'Est Ta Chance also head to Ayr.

Nicholls, who enjoyed back-to-back success in this race with Vicente in 2016 and 2017, will attempt to strengthen his bid for a record-equalling 15th trainers' title as he saddles Stay Away Fay and Broken Halo .

Stay Away Fay was last seen being pulled up in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham in March. Before that, though, he finished third in the Cotswold Chase and registered two victories at Exeter and in the Grade 2 Esher Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Stablemate Broken Halo returned to winning ways at Taunton last time out and is showing some of his best form having finished second in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup on his penultimate start.

As well as two in the National on Saturday, Nicholls will also saddle a further eight runners on the card. Last week's Aintree winner Sans Bruit is well fancied for the 2m½f handicap chase , while Rubaud and Afadil line up in the Champion Hurdle. Mofasa, Larchmont Las, Welcom To Cartries, Jetronic and Histrionic are the other runners at the meeting.

Skelton, who was leading the trainers' championship battle before Aintree, will be represented by Ballygrifincottage , who last appeared when finishing second to Rose Of Arcadia in a 3m handicap chase at Sandown last month.

Ballygrifincottage is one of eight Skelton runners at Ayr on Saturday, with the likes of Pembroke and Scottish Champion Hurdle contender L'Eau du Sud also in action. Illico De Cotte, Hitching Jacking, Presenting Nelly, Coco Mademoiselle and Major Fortune also run for the yard.

Elsewhere, the Brian Ellison-trained Anglers Crag has been prominent in the betting for some time and bids to extend his winning run to five since joining the yard last year. The nine-year-old has posted improved Racing Post Ratings on each start and comes into this race having won the Eider at Newcastle in February.

Cheltenham Festival second Git Maker holds leading claims for Jamie Snowden after running close to a career best when behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir.

Edinburgh National hero Inis Oirr is Lucinda Russell's sole runner in the contest she won two years ago with Mighty Thunder, while Mr Vango , Autonomous Cloud and My Silver Lining are also fancied in the market.

Meanwhile, Henry de Bromhead will saddle only his second ever runner at the track as Kim Muir third Whacker Clan goes in search of a third win this season.

Macdermott heads the sponsor's betting for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National at 5-1, ahead of his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate, Mr Incredible, at 6-1, following the final declarations for the £200,000 Ayr highlight. Anglers Crag and Git Maker are both 8-1, ahead of Stay Away Fay at 11-1.

Coral's David Stevens said: "With £200,000 up for grabs in the Coral Scottish National prize fund, the outcome of Saturday's big race could have a major say in this season's trainers' title race. As at Aintree last weekend, it's Willie Mullins who has the numerical advantage over his rivals, responsible as he is for the two market leaders plus four other runners."

2024 Scottish Grand National : the full list of runners and riders

Stay Away Fay Harry Cobden Mr Incredible Patrick Mullins Elvis Mail Bruce Lynn (3lb claimer) Beauport Jordon Nailor Ontheropes Brian Hayes Spanish Harlem Paul Townend Gold Cup Bailly JJ Slevin Iron Bridge Jonjo O'Neill Jr Whistleinthedark Danny McMenamin Ballygrifincottage Harry Skelton Macdermott Danny Mullins Tommie Beau Micheal Nolan Broken Halo Bryony Frost Mr Vango Ben Jones Autonomous Cloud Jonathan Burke Anglers Crag Henry Brooke Inis Oirr Derek Fox My Silver Lining James Best Git Maker Gavin Sheehan Surrey Quest Kevin Brogan Klarc Kent Sean O'Keeffe Whacker Clan Rachael Blackmore Egbert Brendan Powell Punitive William Maggs (7) Secret Reprieve James Turner (7) We'llhavewan Kieran Callaghan (5)

2024 Scottish Grand National : the betting for Saturday's race

Coral: 5 Macdermott, 6 Mr Incredible, 8 Anglers Crag, Git Maker, 11 Stay Away Fay, 12 Beauport, Inis Oirr, Whacker Clan, 14 My Silver Lining, 16 Autonomous Cloud, Ballygrifincottage, Iron Bridge, Spanish Harlem, We'llhavewan, 20 Gold Cup Bailly, Klarc Kent, Mr Vango, Ontheropes, Surrey Quest, 25 Egbert, Elvis Mail, Tommie Beau, 40 Broken Halo, Secret Reprieve, 50 Punitive, Whistleinthedark

2024 Scottish Grand National : Ayr verdict and 1-2-3 prediction

By James Hill, tipster

Macdermott is the favourite for Willie Mullins, while Dan Skelton has a fair shout with Ballygrifincottage , but neither are as well handicapped as Git Maker , who is up just 1lb for his second to Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham.

The winner has since landed a Grade 1 at Aintree and there was 18 lengths back to the rest. Git Maker looks a strong stayer on that evidence and he'll have every chance if finding a rhythm in this big field.

Git Maker 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

