Scottish Grand National 2024: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 26 line up for the Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35 ) at Ayr on Saturday in what promises to an intriguing affair, not least due to the part it could play in the jumps trainers' title race with prize-money of £112,540 to the winner. Get the full lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

The 2024 Scottish Grand National verdict and 1-2-3-4 prediction

By Richard Austen, Spotlight editor

2. Git Maker

3. Inis Oirr

4. My Silver Lining

The British trainers' championship has seemingly added plenty to this field and Macdermott, despite his age and inexperience, may be the best option in a multi-faceted Mullins challenge. Meanwhile, Paul Nicholls provides a high-profile topweight in Stay Away Fay, plus a second string with possibilities in Broken Halo, and Dan Skelton has an interesting each-way candidate in Ballygrifincottage. Top of the list, however, are Anglers Crag , who has been going from strength to strength and has proved his stamina, ahead of Git Maker, who ran so well in the Kim Muir, and Inis Oirr who won by a street in the Edinburgh National. Tough mare My Silver Lining just has to be given a mention.

Anglers Crag 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

2024 Scottish Grand National : forecast betting odds for the big race at Ayr

Git Maker – 6-1f



Macdermott – 8-1

Spanish Harlem – 9-1

Anglers Crag – 10-1

Inis Oirr – 10-1

Mr Incredible – 10-1

Whacker Clan – 12-1

Ballygrifincottage – 14-1

Mr Vango – 14-1

Stay Away Fay – 14-1

Beauport – 16-1

My Silver Lining – 16-1

Autonomous Cloud – 20-1

Iron Bridge – 20-1

We'llhavewan – 20-1

Klarc Kent – 25-1

Tommie Beau – 28-1

Ontheropes – 33-1

Surrey Quest – 33-1

Broken Halo – 40-1

Egbert – 40-1

Gold Cup Bailly – 40-1

Elvis Mail – 50-1

Secret Reprieve – 66-1

Punitive – 100-1

Whistleinthedark – 100-1

2024 Scottish Grand National : final declarations and the full list of runners

1 Stay Away Fay

Acts on soft; a leading staying novice hurdler last term and the same as a novice chaser this season, although he did not show it with first-time cheekpieces at Cheltenham Festival last month (scoped dirty); tops the weights after his Graded events but a win here is not entirely ruled out, as it's long appeared that an outright test of stamina would suit him well.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 14-1

Stay Away Fay 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2 Mr Incredible

Placed in major handicaps on his three completions for this yard and the three non-completions were not his fault, hampered when unseating at the Chair at Aintree last week (10-1); towards rear at the time having been very slow to stride following the standing start; that was four weeks after his Midlands National second (4m2f, heavy) which came after 336 days off; connections thought he'd improve fitness-wise after that run, but now it remains to be seen how he's come out of last week's race.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Patrick Mullins

Forecast odds: 10-1

Mr Incredible 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

3 Elvis Mail

Two from three over fences at Ayr and his fifth chase win came at Carlisle (3m, heavy) 13 days ago; missed this race last year because of good ground, so the furthest he's been is still 3m2f, over which he twice strode out well to win on soft at Kelso; has a career-high mark but the longer trip is interesting.

Trainer: Nick Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn (3)

Forecast odds: 50-1

Elvis Mail 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander

4 Beauport

Nearly always ridden by Jordan Nailor; barely went a yard in Warwick's Classic Chase in January but he was second at Sandown (3m4f, heavy) the time before and in top form to win the Midlands National from Mr Incredible at Uttoxeter (4m2f, heavy) five weeks ago; up 5lb here but clearly a force in these long-distance races on his day.

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Forecast odds: 16-1

Beauport 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

5 Ontheropes

Unraced beyond 3m2f; sole chase win (12 races) was the 2021 Munster National over 3m at Limerick (soft) and that's his career-best form by some way; off 699 days before this season and he got round for the first time since on latest start, albeit beaten 22 lengths; tongue tied in that race and here; edging down the weights but it's hard to be confident of a sufficient revival.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Forecast odds: 33-1

Ontheropes 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

6 Spanish Harlem

Just 6-1 for the Martin Pipe at last year's Cheltenham Festival on handicap debut but ran poorly; back to form when third in small-field beginners chases at Gowran Park (2m4f, heavy) on last two outings and going beyond 2m4f may well be overdue, but those runs are no proof that he can cut it in this very different race; tongue-tie (worn on debut) is back on.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 9-1

Spanish Harlem 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

7 Gold Cup Bailly

Stays 3m and goes well on soft/heavy; the switch to chasing last term went swimmingly, including two impressive wins at this track, before heavy defeats in better races on his last two outings; should have brought potential to this second chase campaign but he's not raced for a year.

Trainer: Stuart Crawford

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Forecast odds: 40-1

Gold Cup Bailly 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: S R B Crawford

8 Iron Bridge

Remote second in the Welsh National (near 3m7f, heavy) and back in top form when third at Haydock (near 3m5f, heavy) next time; pulled up in his other two starts this term, latest when Midlands National favourite (signs of post-race heat stress); 4m should suit but this season presents rather a mixed story.

Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 20-1

Iron Bridge 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

9 Whistleinthedark

Good fourth at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) in December but backward steps in major handicaps both starts since; latest was the 3m2f Kim Muir at Cheltenham and that's the furthest he's been; it's possible that soft ground has been against him but he may get that again here.

Trainer: Laura Morgan

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Forecast odds: 100-1

Whistleinthedark 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: L J Morgan

10 Ballygrifincottage

Acts on soft; fourth in the 3m Grade 1 novice hurdle at 2022 Cheltenham Festival; mostly chasing since and failed to beat a rival in four runs in 2023 but he's been working his way back to form in his two runs this year, second at Sandown (3m) latest; back up 3lb but going beyond 3m1f for the first time is an attractive move.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 14-1

Ballygrifincottage 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

11 Macdermott

Six-year-old who has had only nine races; sent chasing this term, easily best of his five chase runs when upped markedly to 3m on latest start and winning by 12 lengths from the front in a nine-runner handicap at Fairyhouse (heavy); has a much higher mark here and he'd be the first six-year-old to win this since Earth Summit 30 years ago, but that latest display showed major staying potential.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 8-1

Macdermott 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

12 Tommie Beau

Won regional Nationals over 3m4f/3m5f at Fakenham, Sedgefield and Fontwell, the last two in small fields in the mud last autumn; never better than on last two starts when placed in the Sussex National at Plumpton and the 4m1f Eider (third to Anglers Crag) at Newcastle, but to win this requires a fair bit better still.

Trainer: Micheal Nolan

Jockey: Seamus Mullins

Forecast odds: 28-1

Tommie Beau 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Seamus Mullins

13 Broken Halo

Held up; first three attempts at 3m4f/3m5f did not work out but last month he had a fourth go at it and was produced late for a tidy win at Taunton (soft); back up 5lb near career-high mark but could have more to offer in long-distance chases.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Forecast odds: 40-1

Broken Halo 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

14 Mr Vango

Upped to nearly 3m7f for the Devon National at Exeter (heavy) in February and made all to win by 60 lengths; that's not the easiest form to pinpoint (he has a 15lb higher mark here) and he did not reproduce it when third to a runaway winner in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham (3m6f, heavy; first-time cheekpieces) 18 days later, but this very lightly raced eight-year-old could have more to give.

Trainer: Sara Bradstock

Jockey: Ben Jones

Forecast odds: 14-1

Mr Vango 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Mrs Sara V Bradstock

15 Autonomous Cloud

Both chase wins were over 3m in the mud at Uttoxeter; bled from the nose in the Welsh National at Christmas; back in serious contention when next seen in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter (4m2f, heavy; tongue tied first time) five weeks ago but ran out of steam behind three of these approaching the final fence and, although this race is a bit shorter, that performance leaves him with a bit to prove.

Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Forecast odds: 20-1

Autonomous Cloud 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

16 Anglers Crag

Had wind surgery last August and is 4-4 for his new yard since; first three of those were over about 3m-3m2f on good to soft but he coped admirably with a move up to 4m1f on heavy in the Eider at Newcastle last time, confidently ridden to challenge three out and to overcome an error two out by getting up close home; up another 8lb but has to be on the shortlist.

Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Forecast odds: 10-1

Anglers Crag 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

17 Inis Oirr

Seven-year-old novice; upped in trip and switched to front-running with a first-time visor in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh 11 weeks ago and he took the field apart, moving 21 lengths clear in the closing stages; that was over an extended 3m7f on good to soft, but he has been placed on soft; up 14lb here but that latest performance could hardly have been more authoritative.

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 10-1

Inis Oirr 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

18 My Silver Lining

Rock solid this term, showing herself in a particularly favourable light with serious stamina tests in the mud for major handicaps at Warwick (won), Haydock (second) and Uttoxeter (third to Beauport and Mr Incredible) on last three outings; had a clear lead for most of the closing stages last time (4m2f, heavy) and another bold show would not surprise under this 2lb higher mark.

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: James Best

Forecast odds: 16-1

My Silver Lining 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Emma Lavelle

19 Git Maker

Mastered Whacker Clan two out in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham (3m2f, soft) five weeks ago and beat him 18 lengths into third, facing an impossible task however against Inothewayurthinkin who has since added an impressive Grade 1 novice win at Aintree; has never been further than that big-race second over 3m2f but has had entries in major staying handicaps and may well be suited by this test.

Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Forecast odds: 6-1f

Git Maker 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

20 Surrey Quest

Ended his time with Nicky Henderson under a cloud but emerged for new yard with wins in October and December; the latter followed wind surgery and came at Newbury (3m2f, soft; furthest he's been) where he emerged best in a fine scrap as the first two drew well clear; this 5lb higher mark may well underestimate that performance but he needs to bounce back from a disappointing show at Doncaster in January.

Trainer: Toby Lawes

Jockey: Kevin Brogan

Forecast odds: 33-1

Surrey Quest 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Kevin Brogan Tnr: Toby Lawes

21 Klarc Kent

Bumper win in March 2022; has had only six races since and failed to win but he's been competitive sent chasing this season, beaten a neck on handicap debut at Fairyhouse (2m5f, heavy) three weeks ago; 2m7f performance the time before backs up the suggestion that serious stamina tests could suit.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 25-1

Klarc Kent 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

22 Whacker Clan

Progressive last year, making all at Tramore (2m5f, soft) in August and Cheltenham (3m1f, good to soft) in October; returned to Cheltenham last month for the Kim Muir (3m2f, soft) and made most, finishing third of 22 but he was 18l behind the runner-up Git Maker, so needs to step up on that and it's the furthest he's been.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 12-1

Whacker Clan 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

23 Egbert

Won a maiden hurdle on sole start on soft; ran poorly on second outing this term but the other three yielded two wins and a good second; first-time visor for 4l win at Doncaster (good) in January and first-time blinkers when front-running second at Kempton (good to soft) five weeks ago; both were 3m and, although 2lb out of the handicap here, the move up in trip is interesting.

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Forecast odds: 40-1

Egbert 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Alan King

24 Punitive

Won at Fairyhouse (3m5f, soft) for Gordon Elliott in December 2022; right out of form in his seven subsequent races for that trainer and sold for £5,000 this January; first run for new yard was much more positive but he needs to build seriously on that Ffos Las third and position 5lb out of the handicap does not help; 7lb claimer is recruited.

Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: William Maggs (7)

Forecast odds: 100-1

Punitive 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (7lb) Tnr: Peter Bowen

25 Secret Reprieve

Has not had much racing, or recaptured his form, since winning the Welsh Grand National in January 2021; 2lb lower here, even from 5lb out of the handicap; two places last winter but pulled up in the 2023 Midlands National and well beaten behind Ballygriffin Cottage at Sandown when next seen nearly a year later.

Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: James Turner (7)

Forecast odds: 66-1

Secret Reprieve 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Evan Williams

December's hurdle win saw him 5-4 favourite when returned to chasing (first time since 2022) off a lower mark for Grand National Trial at Punchestown (3m3f, heavy) in February and he came 16l second of 15; needs better than that but took a backward step when 26l sixth under Kieran Callaghan in the Irish National itself (3m5f, heavy) 19 days ago; 5lb out of the handicap.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Kieran Callaghan (5)

Forecast odds: 20-1

We'llhavewan 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Kieran Callaghan (5lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

