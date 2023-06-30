Archie Watson: I lost owners because they didn't want 'little girl' Hollie Doyle riding their horses

Archie Watson has revealed he lost owners near the start of his training career because they did not want stable jockey Hollie Doyle riding their horses.

Watson was speaking to the Racing Post for his first major interview in Sunday's newspaper and was keen to point out why so much of what people think about him is wrong, as well as discussing the suspicion that surrounded his early success and his methods.

The Lambourn trainer enjoyed a sensational Royal Ascot where he had three winners, with Bradsell following up his 2022 Coventry Stakes victory by winning the King's Stand Stakes before Rhythm N Hooves landed Friday's Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap and Saint Lawrence struck on his first start for the yard in Saturday's Wokingham Stakes. There was nearly even a second successive Coventry with Army Ethos, who was just touched off by River Tiber.

All four horses were partnered by Watson's long-time stable jockey Doyle, whose own career has been on an even steeper upward trajectory than that of the trainer despite some early difficulties with owners.

"Hollie has been massive to us," said Watson. "Having her on the team makes a ginormous difference. She is so consistent, she cares for the horses and doesn't make mistakes. She has ridden over 200 winners for us, and always says how important we've been, but in the outside narrative of Hollie Doyle, her connection with us is slightly sidelined.

"I think Hollie is as good as anyone out there but in the early days it was hard. Some old-fashioned owners still had the mindset of [wondering] why they should want this little girl to ride for them. We lost horses as a result but I would do exactly the same again – and everybody is now clamouring for the services of my stable jockey."

Watson also offered insight into his wider approach to jockeys. "I would never give instructions to a jockey, certainly not to the degree some trainers do," he said.

"You hear stories of trainers giving detailed instructions for what a jockey should do in a race. I find that extraordinary. You also hear stories of them going absolutely mad afterwards. I don't see any point in that. I've never given a jockey a bollocking after a race. I don't know why you would."

Read more from Archie Watson in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers from 6pm on Saturday. Click here to sign up.

Read this next:

Frankie Dettori to miss Coral-Eclipse after failing to overturn nine-day careless riding ban

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription. Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.