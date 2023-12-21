Ante-post favourite Monbeg Genius out of Welsh Grand National with setback as 22 remain in contention

Leading Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50 ) fancy Monbeg Genius will miss the race following a setback after being taken out at the confirmations stage on Thursday.

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained seven-year-old was the 5-1 favourite with the race sponsors for the prestigious marathon contest, but was not among the 22 horses who remained in contention. Owned by Barrowman Racing, he was last seen finishing third in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury this month.

O'Neill said: "He's not right. He's got an abscess and won't be ready in time. Unfortunately that's racing and we'll get him right before we think about where to go with him next."

The trainer, who last won the race in the rescheduled 2010 running with future Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Synchronised, could still be represented after he left in Iron Bridge .

Despite pulling up on his reappearance at Newbury this month, the seven-year-old is now 10-1 with Coral for Welsh National glory.

"He's good, but his prep race did not go very well, but he seems to be in good form," O'Neill added. "You'd have liked him to be coming into this on the back of a better prep run, but he's in good shape."

Super Survivor is the new 9-2 favourite as Jamie Snowden bids for another big-race handicap success. Nassalam , who won the Welsh National trial at Chepstow two weeks' ago, stood his ground as did Iwilldoit , who gave Sam Thomas a famous Welsh National victory two years ago.

Becher Chase hero Chambard could head a three-strong team for Venetia Williams, who has also kept in Fontaine Collonges and Didero Vallis , while Paul Nicholls could be represented by Coral Gold Cup disappointment Complete Unknown .

Last year's runner-up The Big Breakaway could bid to go one better this year and bid for an poignant victory for Joe Tizzard. The Welsh Grand National is run in memory of his sister Kim Gingell, who died in 2020.

Coral Welsh Grand National confirmations

Iwilldoit Sam Thomas

Complete Unknown Paul Nicholls

The Big Breakaway Joe Tizzard

The Galloping Bear Ben Clarke

Iron Bridge Jonjo O'Neill

Nassalam Gary Moore

Ashtown Lad Dan Skelton

Chambard Venetia Williams

Truckers Lodge Paul Nicholls

Only The Bold David Pipe

Fontaine Collonges Venetia Williams

Iceo Madrik David Pipe

Super Survivor Jamie Snowden

Autonomous Cloud Fergal O'Brien

Amateur John Flint

Charlie Uberalles Dianne Sayer

Wayfinder Rebecca Curtis

Blade Runner Chris Gordon

Max Dynamo Emma-Jane Bishop

Domaine De L'Isle Sean Curran

Didero Vallis Venetia Williams

Not Sure Kerry Lee

Coral: 9-2 Super Survivor, 7 Complete Unknown, Iwilldoit, Nassalam, 8 Autonomous Cloud, 10 Iron Bridge, The Big Breakaway, Truckers Lodge, 11 The Galloping Bear, 12 Chambard, 18 Fontaine Collonges, 25 Only The Bold, Wayfinder, 28 Ashtown Lad, 33 bar

Triumph favourite Burdett Road on course for Chepstow

Burdett Road: made Triumph favourite after an impressive victory at Cheltenham last time out Credit: John Grossick

JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road is set to appear on Chepstow's undercard after he was among seven entries for the Finale Juvenile Hurdle (2.10 ).

The James Owen-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner at Cheltenham's November meeting, adding to his big-race success on the Flat at Royal Ascot in the summer.

His possible rivals include Cossack Chach and Harsh for Joseph O'Brien, who won the race last year with Comfort Zone.

At Kempton, a field of 11 could contest the revamped Desert Orchid Chase (2.30 ) in its first year run as a handicap.

The Harry Fry-trained Boothill , who won the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase on the card last year and is unbeaten in two starts at Ascot this season, is in contention to run. Last year's winner Editeur Du Gite and Nube Negra have also been entered.

Nickle Back , runner-up last time behind Hermes Allen at Newbury, is one of ten entries for the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (1.55 ).

Read more:

Sam Thomas 'couldn't be happier' with Iwilldoit as he eyes Welsh Grand National repeat win

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot - plus a big-race tip and free bet

2023 King George VI Chase at Kempton: assessing the top contenders for the big race on Boxing Day

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.