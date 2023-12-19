Britain
Sam Thomas 'couldn't be happier' with Iwilldoit as he eyes Welsh Grand National repeat win
Iwilldoit: "He's in great form," says trainer Sam ThomasCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Sam Thomas goes back to the Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50) next week with 2021 winner Iwilldoit and is confident there is unlikely to be a rival as suited to the conditions of the major festive handicap.
The 3m6½f trip, 23 fences and usually testing ground make the Chepstow marathon a real test of jumping and endurance, something Thomas knows his ten-year-old has in spades.
Thomas said: "He's in great form. He had a nice away day last week and galloped well on Thursday. I couldn't be happier with him. He's looking well and he'll love the conditions."
