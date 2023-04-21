2023 Scottish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 23 runners has been declared for the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr () on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. This weekend's big betting race is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

Scottish Grand National runners and odds: the full list of horses for Ayr

1

Won at this meeting 2022; underperformed both starts this term and now tries headgear

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Forecast odds: 14-1

Dusart 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

2

This season, including one go at 3m5f, has failed to live up to initial chasing promise

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Forecast odds: 18-1

Threeunderthrufive 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

3

5lb rise surely underestimates what he is capable of but this is a big step up in trip

Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 9-2

Monbeg Genius 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

4

Snatched a 2m7f Listed win last time and has proved himself at 3m2f; races a bit freely

Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Forecast odds: 14-1

Empire Steel 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

5

Strode clear on run-in at Kelso (3m2f) latest and that was his stiffest test of stamina

Trainer: Nick Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn (3)

Forecast odds: 16-1

Elvis Mail 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

6

Second in this last year; hard work but surged back to form for 4m Eider win last time

Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Forecast odds: 9-2

Kitty's Light 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

7

3m4f win in the 13-runner Ulster National at Downpatrick (soft) three weeks ago

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Forecast odds: 12-1

Malina Girl 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

8

Back up 4lb but he's shaping more and more like the out-and-out stayer

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 18-1

Undersupervision 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

9

Second and first in two 3m2f races at Uttoxeter last summer, the furthest he's been

Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Forecast odds: 40-1

Ruthless Article 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

10

Ran well in the autumn; soft ground presumably to blame for heavy defeats last two starts

Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Forecast odds: 33-1

Lord Accord 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

11

Five-runner race at Newbury (near 3m, good) latest was his first chase win, at the seventh attempt

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 16-1

Flash Collonges 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

12

This sort of trip is very new territory but he impressed in 3m win on good in January

Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Forecast odds: 25-1

Cooper's Cross 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

13

Excused latest start and still looks on a competitive mark; uncertain to stay well enough

Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Forecast odds: 20-1

Cap Du Nord 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

14

4m is a step in the dark and good going would be something new away from his early bumpers

Trainer: Liz Doyle

Jockey: Richard Deegan (3)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Flash De Touzaine 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

15

Best days in front of him; needs to stay on a lot more strongly than he did last time

Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Forecast odds: 20-1

Manothepeople 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

16

On hat-trick; hard to be adamant he will stay but it's unlikely we've seen the best of him

Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Forecast odds: 20-1

Famous Bridge 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

17

Progressive, strong-staying seven-year-old who delivered big performances at 4m and 3m4f last twice

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 8-1

Your Own Story 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

18

Third at Punchestown (3m7f, good) one year ago, rallying well after bad interference

Trainer: John Patrick Ryan

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 50-1

Waitnsee 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

19

Off 267 days, stable debut was clearcut win at Musselburgh (near 4m, good to soft)

Trainer: Alastair Ralph

Jockey: Alex Edwards

Forecast odds: 16-1

Magna Sam 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

20

Won this race in 2021 but not remotely in the same form since; 3lb out of the handicap

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge (5)

Forecast odds: 16-1

Mighty Thunder 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

21

Virtually all form on softer than good; stays 4m well; considered despite 6lb out of the handicap

Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Forecast odds: 16-1

Flower Of Scotland 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

22

In good form, runner-up to Elvis Mail (3m2f) on latest outing, but 7lb out of the handicap

Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Forecast odds: 40-1

Half Shot 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

23

Stays 3m3f; out of form last three starts; cheekpieces given a second go; 8lb out of handicap

Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Forecast odds: 50-1

Small Present 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

The verdict

The Lucinda Russell stable can complete a famous National double thanks to . Next best are Undersupervision and Kitty's Light.

Your Own Story 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

