Britain

2023 Scottish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 23 runners has been declared for the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr (3.35) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. This weekend's big betting race is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

3.35 Ayr (Saturday, April 22): Coral Scottish Grand National racecard and betting

Scottish Grand National runners and odds: the full list of horses for Ayr

1 Dusart

Won at this meeting 2022; underperformed both starts this term and now tries headgear

Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
Forecast odds: 14-1

Dusart15:35 Ayr
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2 Threeunderthrufive

This season, including one go at 3m5f, has failed to live up to initial chasing promise

Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Adrian Heskin
Forecast odds: 18-1

Threeunderthrufive15:35 Ayr
Jky: A P Heskin (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3 Monbeg Genius

5lb rise surely underestimates what he is capable of but this is a big step up in trip

Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 9-2

Monbeg Genius15:35 Ayr
Jky: Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

4 Empire Steel

Snatched a 2m7f Listed win last time and has proved himself at 3m2f; races a bit freely

Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Jockey: Ryan Mania
Forecast odds: 14-1

Empire Steel15:35 Ayr
Jky: Ryan Mania (-lb)Tnr: Sandy Thomson

5 Elvis Mail

Strode clear on run-in at Kelso (3m2f) latest and that was his stiffest test of stamina

Trainer: Nick Alexander
Jockey: Bruce Lynn (3)
Forecast odds: 16-1

Elvis Mail15:35 Ayr
Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb)Tnr: N W Alexander

6 Kitty's Light

Second in this last year; hard work but surged back to form for 4m Eider win last time

Trainer: Christian Williams
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 9-2

Kitty's Light15:35 Ayr
Jky: Jack Tudor (-lb)Tnr: Christian Williams

7 Malina Girl

3m4f win in the 13-runner Ulster National at Downpatrick (soft) three weeks ago

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Forecast odds: 12-1

Malina Girl15:35 Ayr
Jky: Sean Flanagan (-lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

8 Undersupervision

Back up 4lb but he's shaping more and more like the out-and-out stayer

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 18-1

Undersupervision15:35 Ayr
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

9 Ruthless Article

Second and first in two 3m2f races at Uttoxeter last summer, the furthest he's been

Trainer: Rebecca Curtis
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
Forecast odds: 40-1

Ruthless Article15:35 Ayr
Jky: Tom Bellamy (-lb)Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

10 Lord Accord

Ran well in the autumn; soft ground presumably to blame for heavy defeats last two starts

TrainerNeil Mulholland
Jockey: Richie McLernon
Forecast odds: 33-1

Lord Accord15:35 Ayr
Jky: Richie McLernon (-lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

11 Flash Collonges

Five-runner race at Newbury (near 3m, good) latest was his first chase win, at the seventh attempt

TrainerPaul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 16-1

Flash Collonges15:35 Ayr
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

12 Cooper's Cross

This sort of trip is very new territory but he impressed in 3m win on good in January

TrainerStuart Coltherd
Jockey: Sam Coltherd
Forecast odds: 25-1

Cooper's Cross15:35 Ayr
Jky: Sam Coltherd (-lb)Tnr: Stuart Coltherd

13 Cap Du Nord

Excused latest start and still looks on a competitive mark; uncertain to stay well enough

Trainer: Christian Williams
Jockey: Nick Scholfield
Forecast odds: 20-1

Cap Du Nord15:35 Ayr
Jky: Nick Scholfield (-lb)Tnr: Christian Williams

14 Flash De Touzaine

4m is a step in the dark and good going would be something new away from his early bumpers

Trainer: Liz Doyle
Jockey: Richard Deegan (3)
Forecast odds: 33-1

Flash De Touzaine15:35 Ayr
Jky: Richard Deegan (3lb)Tnr: Liz Doyle

15 Manothepeople

Best days in front of him; needs to stay on a lot more strongly than he did last time

Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
Jockey: Paddy Brennan
Forecast odds: 20-1

Manothepeople15:35 Ayr
Jky: Paddy Brennan (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

16 Famous Bridge

On hat-trick; hard to be adamant he will stay but it's unlikely we've seen the best of him

Trainer: Nicky Richards
Jockey: Brian Hughes
Forecast odds: 20-1

Famous Bridge15:35 Ayr
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Richards

17 Your Own Story

Progressive, strong-staying seven-year-old who delivered big performances at 4m and 3m4f last twice

Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Forecast odds: 8-1

Your Own Story15:35 Ayr
Jky: Derek Fox (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

18 Waitnsee

Third at Punchestown (3m7f, good) one year ago, rallying well after bad interference

TrainerJohn Patrick Ryan
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 50-1

Waitnsee15:35 Ayr
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: John Patrick Ryan

19 Magna Sam

Off 267 days, stable debut was clearcut win at Musselburgh (near 4m, good to soft)

TrainerAlastair Ralph
Jockey: Alex Edwards
Forecast odds: 16-1

Magna Sam15:35 Ayr
Jky: Alex Edwards (-lb)Tnr: Alastair Ralph

20 Mighty Thunder

Won this race in 2021 but not remotely in the same form since; 3lb out of the handicap

Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Patrick Wadge (5)
Forecast odds: 16-1

Mighty Thunder15:35 Ayr
Jky: Patrick Wadge (5lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

21 Flower Of Scotland

Virtually all form on softer than good; stays 4m well; considered despite 6lb out of the handicap

Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Jockey: Danny McMenamin
Forecast odds: 16-1

Flower Of Scotland15:35 Ayr
Jky: Danny McMenamin (-lb)Tnr: Sandy Thomson

22 Half Shot

In good form, runner-up to Elvis Mail (3m2f) on latest outing, but 7lb out of the handicap

TrainerIain Jardine
Jockey: Conor O'Farrell
Forecast odds: 40-1

Half Shot15:35 Ayr
Jky: Conor O'Farrell (-lb)Tnr: Iain Jardine

23 Small Present

Stays 3m3f; out of form last three starts; cheekpieces given a second go; 8lb out of handicap

TrainerSue Smith
Jockey: Sean Quinlan
Forecast odds: 50-1

Small Present15:35 Ayr
Jky: Sean Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Sue Smith

The verdict

The Lucinda Russell stable can complete a famous National double thanks to Your Own Story. Next best are Undersupervision and Kitty's Light.

Your Own Story15:35 Ayr
Jky: Derek Fox (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 09:40, 21 April 2023
