2023 Scottish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 23 runners has been declared for the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr (3.35) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. This weekend's big betting race is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
3.35 Ayr (Saturday, April 22): Coral Scottish Grand National racecard and betting
Scottish Grand National runners and odds: the full list of horses for Ayr
1 Dusart
Won at this meeting 2022; underperformed both starts this term and now tries headgear
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
Forecast odds: 14-1
2 Threeunderthrufive
This season, including one go at 3m5f, has failed to live up to initial chasing promise
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Adrian Heskin
Forecast odds: 18-1
3 Monbeg Genius
5lb rise surely underestimates what he is capable of but this is a big step up in trip
Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 9-2
4 Empire Steel
Snatched a 2m7f Listed win last time and has proved himself at 3m2f; races a bit freely
Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Jockey: Ryan Mania
Forecast odds: 14-1
5 Elvis Mail
Strode clear on run-in at Kelso (3m2f) latest and that was his stiffest test of stamina
Trainer: Nick Alexander
Jockey: Bruce Lynn (3)
Forecast odds: 16-1
6 Kitty's Light
Second in this last year; hard work but surged back to form for 4m Eider win last time
Trainer: Christian Williams
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 9-2
7 Malina Girl
3m4f win in the 13-runner Ulster National at Downpatrick (soft) three weeks ago
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Forecast odds: 12-1
8 Undersupervision
Back up 4lb but he's shaping more and more like the out-and-out stayer
Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 18-1
9 Ruthless Article
Second and first in two 3m2f races at Uttoxeter last summer, the furthest he's been
Trainer: Rebecca Curtis
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
Forecast odds: 40-1
10 Lord Accord
Ran well in the autumn; soft ground presumably to blame for heavy defeats last two starts
Trainer: Neil Mulholland
Jockey: Richie McLernon
Forecast odds: 33-1
11 Flash Collonges
Five-runner race at Newbury (near 3m, good) latest was his first chase win, at the seventh attempt
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 16-1
12 Cooper's Cross
This sort of trip is very new territory but he impressed in 3m win on good in January
Trainer: Stuart Coltherd
Jockey: Sam Coltherd
Forecast odds: 25-1
13 Cap Du Nord
Excused latest start and still looks on a competitive mark; uncertain to stay well enough
Trainer: Christian Williams
Jockey: Nick Scholfield
Forecast odds: 20-1
14 Flash De Touzaine
4m is a step in the dark and good going would be something new away from his early bumpers
Trainer: Liz Doyle
Jockey: Richard Deegan (3)
Forecast odds: 33-1
15 Manothepeople
Best days in front of him; needs to stay on a lot more strongly than he did last time
Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
Jockey: Paddy Brennan
Forecast odds: 20-1
16 Famous Bridge
On hat-trick; hard to be adamant he will stay but it's unlikely we've seen the best of him
Trainer: Nicky Richards
Jockey: Brian Hughes
Forecast odds: 20-1
17 Your Own Story
Progressive, strong-staying seven-year-old who delivered big performances at 4m and 3m4f last twice
Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Forecast odds: 8-1
18 Waitnsee
Third at Punchestown (3m7f, good) one year ago, rallying well after bad interference
Trainer: John Patrick Ryan
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 50-1
19 Magna Sam
Off 267 days, stable debut was clearcut win at Musselburgh (near 4m, good to soft)
Trainer: Alastair Ralph
Jockey: Alex Edwards
Forecast odds: 16-1
20 Mighty Thunder
Won this race in 2021 but not remotely in the same form since; 3lb out of the handicap
Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Patrick Wadge (5)
Forecast odds: 16-1
21 Flower Of Scotland
Virtually all form on softer than good; stays 4m well; considered despite 6lb out of the handicap
Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Jockey: Danny McMenamin
Forecast odds: 16-1
22 Half Shot
In good form, runner-up to Elvis Mail (3m2f) on latest outing, but 7lb out of the handicap
Trainer: Iain Jardine
Jockey: Conor O'Farrell
Forecast odds: 40-1
23 Small Present
Stays 3m3f; out of form last three starts; cheekpieces given a second go; 8lb out of handicap
Trainer: Sue Smith
Jockey: Sean Quinlan
Forecast odds: 50-1
The verdict
The Lucinda Russell stable can complete a famous National double thanks to Your Own Story. Next best are Undersupervision and Kitty's Light.
