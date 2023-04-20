2023 Scottish Grand National confirmed runners and riders

Kitty's Light will face 22 rivals on Saturday as he seeks to deliver Christian Williams a second victory in the Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase () at Ayr.

The Eider Chase winner finished runner-up in the race last year behind stablemate Win My Wings and is a short-priced favourite to go one better this year under regular rider Jack Tudor.

The field was whittled down from 31 entries to 23 at Thursday's declaration stage, with chief-rival Monbeg Genius remaining in contention for the £200,000 contest having been well backed at the start of the week.

Lucinda Russell, who is also on the hunt for a second success in the race, will saddle 2021 winner Mighty Thunder just a week after landing victory at Aintree with Corach Rambler, with dual Grand National winning jockey Derek Fox set to partner stablemate and 9-1 shot Your Own Story.

The reduced field means the Sue Smith-trained Small Present makes the cut and will carry a bottom weight of 9st 8lb, while top weight will be shouldered by Dusart, who represents Nicky Henderson's first runner in the race for four years.

Colonel Mustard: will go back over hurdles for the Scottish Champion Hurdle Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The undercard at Ayr will include a field of 12 for the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle (), with Anna Bunina bidding for back-to-back victories in the 2m handicap. Morebattle runner-up Colonel Mustard also stands his ground alongside 2021 winner Milkwood and Tolworth third Nemean Lion.

Scilly Isles runner-up Balco Coastal heads seven runners for the Grade 2 Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase (), which will not feature the well-fancied Turners second Notlongtillmay following declarations.

The contest also marks a return to Ayr for Rachael Blackmore, who will bid for her first success at the track on Telmesomethingirl for Henry de Bromhead

Scottish Grand National confirmed runners and riders

1. Dusart Nico de Boinville

2. Threeunderthrufive Adrian Heskin

3. Monbeg Genius Jonjo O'Neill Jr

4. Empire Steel Ryan Mania

5. Elvis Mail Bruce Lynn

6. Kitty’s Light Jack Tudor

7. Malina Girl Sean Flanagan

8. Undersupervision Sam Twiston-Davies

9. Ruthless Article Tom Bellamy

10. Lord Accord Richie McLernon

11. Flash Collonges Harry Cobden

12. Cooper's Cross Sam Coltherd

13. Cap Du Nord Nick Scholfield

14. Flash De Touzaine Richard Deegan

15. Manothepeople Paddy Brennan

16. Famous Bridge Brian Hughes

17. Your Own Story Derek Fox

18. Waitnsee Danny Mullins

19. Magna Sam Alex Edwards

20. Mighty Thunder Patrick Wadge

21. Flower Of Scotland Danny McMenamin

22. Half Shot Conor O'Farrell

23. Small Present Sean Quinlan

Coral: 9-2 Kitty's Light, 5 Monbeg Genius, 9 Your Own Story, 12 Malina Girl, 14 Empire Steel, Flash Collonges, 16 Dusart, Flower Of Scotland, Manofthepeople, Undersupervision, 18 Elvis Mail, Threeunderthrufive, 20 bar

Scottish Grand National tip and 1-2-3 prediction

1

2 Monbeg Genius

3 Kitty's Light

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Vanillier went close for Gavin Cromwell in the Grand National and he has a decent chance of landing the Scottish equivalent with Malina Girl. She was badly hampered by a faller when pulling up at Leopardstown in February but showed extreme stamina tests suit with a career best win at Downpatrick recently. Monbeg Genius looks the pick of the home team.

Malina Girl 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

