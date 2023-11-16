Racing Post logo
Storm-damaged Southwell to stage racing again next Friday after coming through trials meeting

Shane Gray returns after a gallop at Southwell
Shane Gray returns after a gallop at Southwell Credit: David Carr

Southwell will reopen next Friday after receiving thumbs-ups all round following a successful trials morning. No meetings have been possible at the track since Storm Babet caused the nearby River Greet to overflow last month and left parts of the site under three feet of water last month.

But the Tapeta racing surface stood up well to the flooding and was praised by jockeys taking part in a series of gallops there on Thursday. Riders were also happy with the facilities put in place to replace the usual buildings, which will be out of action for a while, including a temporary weighing room by the parade ring.

Joanna Mason was among the riders who took part and she said of the track: "It feels good, they've done a really good job considering it was all under water. The horse I rode moved really well on it, there was a nice bit of give and I couldn't fault it.

David CarrReporter

Published on 16 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 16 November 2023

