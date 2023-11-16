Storm-damaged Southwell to stage racing again next Friday after coming through trials meeting
Southwell will reopen next Friday after receiving thumbs-ups all round following a successful trials morning. No meetings have been possible at the track since Storm Babet caused the nearby River Greet to overflow last month and left parts of the site under three feet of water last month.
But the Tapeta racing surface stood up well to the flooding and was praised by jockeys taking part in a series of gallops there on Thursday. Riders were also happy with the facilities put in place to replace the usual buildings, which will be out of action for a while, including a temporary weighing room by the parade ring.
Joanna Mason was among the riders who took part and she said of the track: "It feels good, they've done a really good job considering it was all under water. The horse I rode moved really well on it, there was a nice bit of give and I couldn't fault it.
