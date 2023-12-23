Wolves v Chelsea Premier League betting offer: Get £30 from Sky Bet in free bets on Christmas Eve
If you want to get the most out of this Sunday's game between Wolves and Chelsea in the Premier League, we have fantastic news for you - Sky Bet has a Premier League betting offer of £30 in free bets to cash in on Wolves v Chelsea this week. All you have to do is follow the steps below to sign up and grab your offer:
Wolves v Chelsea betting offer: £30 in free bets on Christmas Eve for the Premier League
Get £30 in free bets when you stake £30 on Wolves v Chelsea in the Premier League this week. All you have to do to claim this fantastic Premier League betting offer is sign up for Sky Bet and follow the instructions in this article.
How to claim your Wolves v Chelsea betting offer ahead of this weekend's festive Premier League matches
'Twas the night before Christmas . . .
The festive period always brings with it a bumper schedule of Premier League football and this year is no different. There's even a fixture to enjoy on Christmas Eve this season, as Mauricio Pochettino's Jekyll and Hyde Chelsea travel to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.
Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £30 Wolves v Chelsea free bets. The good news is that you can use the offer to place on any of the Premier League clashes this week.
Claiming the £30 free bets could not be simpler - just click on this link and follow the instructions.
There are some key conditions that have to be met. You must be a new customer and only your first single or each-way bet will count towards the offer and it will have to be at odds of evens or greater.
Free bet stakes will not be included in returns and the free bets will be credited as three £10 bet tokens which are non-refundable. The free bets will expire after 30 days.
Sky Bet Wolves v Chelsea betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Wolves v Chelsea betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.
Full details of the terms and conditions are available by clicking on this link
Premier League schedule + where to spend your £30 in Wolves v Chelsea free bets
The festive period offers a sack-full of Premier League fixtures. The good news is that, the Wolves v Chelsea betting offer is not limited only a single game - you can claim £30 in Wolves v Chelsea free bets on any of the games coming up over Christmas:
Thursday, December 21
- 8.00pm - Crystal Palace v Brighton
Friday, December 22
- 8.00pm - Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Saturday, December 23
- 12.30pm - West Ham v Manchester United
- 3.00pm - Fulham v Burnley
- 3.00pm - Luton v Newcastle
- 3.00pm - Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth
- 3.00pm - Tottenham v Everton
- 5.30pm - Liverpool v Arsenal
Sunday, December 24
- 1.00pm - Wolves v Chelsea
Tuesday, December 26
- 12.30pm - Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
- 3.00pm - Bournemouth v Fulham
- 3.00pm - Sheffield United v Luton
- 5.30pm - Burnley v Liverpool
- 8.00pm - Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wednesday, December 27
- 7.30pm - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- 7.30pm - Brentford v Wolves
- 8.15pm - Everton v Manchester City
Thursday, December 28
- 8.15pm - Arsenal v West Ham
Saturday, December 30
- 12.30pm - Luton v Chelsea
- 3.00pm - Crystal Palace v Brentford
- 3.00pm - Manchester City v Sheffield United
- 3.00pm - Aston Villa v Burnley
- 3.00pm - Wolves v Everton
- 5.30pm - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Sunday, December 31
- 2.00pm - Fulham v Arsenal
- 2.00pm - Tottenham v Bournemouth
Monday, January 1
- 8.00pm - Liverpool v Newcastle
Tuesday, January 2
- 7.30pm - West Ham v Brighton
Why bet on the Premier League with Sky Bet?
Sky Bet provides some of the best betting odds on the Premier League every year, and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
Click here to sign up for a Sky Bet account and see for yourself
Published on 23 December 2023
Last updated 12:00, 23 December 2023
