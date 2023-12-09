Tottenham v Newcastle betting offer: bag 30/1 odds for a goal to be score in Sunday's Premier League match with Betfair

If you’re looking to make the most out of Sunday's match between Tottenham and Newcastle, we have fantastic news for you - Betfair is offering a whopping 30/1 payout when 1+ goals are scored in this weekend's big match-up.

Already have an account with Betfair? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on ahead of Tottenham v Newcastle:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Betfair Tottenham v Newcastle b etting offer: 30/1 for a goal to be scored in this Sunday's Premier League match

Simply register with Betfair and take the following steps to take advantage of this superb Premier League betting offer. Get a 30/1 payout when you stake £1 on Tottenham v Newcastle this weekend.

Here’s your chance to claim a 30/1 payout when a goal is scored during the Tottenham v Newcastle clash this weekend. All you have to do is sign up and place a qualifying bet of only £1. Grab this sign up for Betfair and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your Betfair Tottenham v Newcastle betting offer ahead of this Sunday's Premier League game

Signing up with Betfair is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfair and grab your Tottenham v Newcastle free bets . The good news is that you can use the offer to place on any of the Premier League clashes this weekend.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Spurs vs Newcastle game in the EPL match on Sunday, December 10th. When a goal is scored in the match, you will be rewarded with £30 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Betfair Tottenham v Newcastle betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Tottenham v Newcastle betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

Open a new account using promo code ZFBDXC

Minimum deposit £10

Get £30 in free bets, valid for 7 days

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion.

If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

Premier League schedule + where to spend your Tottenham v Newcastle free bets

The weekend’s Premier League schedule promises to offer some exciting clashes. Once you've got your free bets, you can spend it on the subsequent week's Premier League matches or on any relevant markets before they expire (within 7 days). Here is this weekend's schedule:

Saturday, December 9

12.30pm - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

3.00pm - Brighton v Burnley

3.00pm - Manchester United v Bournemouth

3.00pm - Sheffield United v Brentford

3.00pm - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

5.30pm - Aston Villa v Arsenal

Sunday, December 10

2.00pm - Everton v Chelsea

2.00pm - Fulham v West Ham

2.00pm - Luton v Manchester City

4.30pm - Tottenham v Newcastle

Why bet on Premier League matches with Betfair?

Betfair provides some of the best betting odds on the Premier League every year and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the weekly fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Click here to take advantage of this exclusive Betfair offer and see for yourself

To discover more Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.