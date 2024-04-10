Scottie Scheffler Masters offer: Get enhanced odds of 9-2 for Scheffler to win 2024 Masters + £20 in free bets

Enjoy the golf this April with Paddy Power's free bets offer . Paddy Power are welcoming new customers with a generous £20 in free bets , perfect for The Masters. Existing customers can also get enhanced odds of 9-2 for tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters .

Claim £20 in free Scottie Scheffler bets with Paddy Power's offer and get 9-2

The best-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is unsurprisingly the clear favourite to come out on top at this year's Masters in Augusta.

There has never been a golfer more strongly backed by the bookmakers to win the Masters since Tiger Woods was in his prime, but Paddy Power are treating bettors to enhanced odds of 9-2 when betting on Scheffler .

Scheffler clinched victory in two out of his final three outings and secured a spot in the top five in five of his eight PGA Tour appearances in 2024. With a previous Master win in 2022, Scheffler undoubtedly boasts valuable experience. You can back Scheffler to win the Masters tournament with enhanced odds of 9-2 with Paddy Power, plus new customers can get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power .

Simply register with Paddy Power and follow the provided steps to get your hands on £20 in free bets .

How to redeem Your Paddy Power betting offer

Outlined below are the steps to join Paddy Power and secure your £20 free bet to use during the Masters this April. It's a straightforward and secure process.

To unlock your £20 in Paddy Power free bets , follow these steps:

Click here to create your account with Paddy Power Use promo code YSKARZ Deposit a minimum of £5 using a debit card or Apple Pay Place a minimum £5 bet on sports Min odds EVS (2.0) Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of opening the account Your £20 sports free bet will be awarded after your qualifying bet has settled

Paddy Power Scottie Scheffler golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Here are Paddy Power's sign-up offer terms and conditions:

New Customer offer YSKARZ

Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets

Free bet rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer

T&Cs apply

Please Gamble Responsibly

How to use your £20 in free Scottie Scheffler golf bets in April

Here are some key things to note ahead of for Masters tournament, where you can use your recently acquired Paddy Power free bets to back Scottie Scheffler at enhanced odds of 9-2 .

Where to watch The Masters

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 2pm on Thursday.

Augusta National Golf Course guide

Course Augusta National Golf Course, Georgia

Prize money In 2023, the purse was $18 million ($3.24 million winner’s share). This year is expected to be up 20%.

Length 7,475 yards

Par 72

Field 89 (36-hole cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Wyndham Clark (4), Xander Schauffele (5)

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 2pm on Thursday

Time difference Augusta is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

To discover more golf betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.