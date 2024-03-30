Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League betting offer: Get £60 in free bets with William Hill this weekend

The international break is over which means Premier League football is back! To celebrate, you can take advantage of William Hill's huge welcome offer, where you can get £60 in free bets .

It's tight at the top of the Premier League with just one point between leaders Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City, with Liverpool sandwiched in second but level on points with the Gunners. Arsenal vs Manchester kicks off shortly after Liverpool vs Brighton and Jurgen Klopp will be under no illusions as to how important this match is - if results go his way, Liverpool could be top by the end of the weekend.

Besides falling to a narrow defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Reds have been in fine form, winning four of their last five matches, only dropping points to Manchester City in a lively 1-1 draw last time out.

Brighton will be no pushovers though. Sitting in eighth place and fighting for a European spot, Roberto De Zerbi will be keen for his Seagulls side to finish the season strongly. The Italian has been touted as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp, with many coining this game as his 'audition' for the managerial hotseat at Anfield. That won't influence De Zerbi by any means - he knows he has a job to do.

Claim £60 in free bets for Liverpool vs Brighton with William Hill's Premier League offer

The run-in is upon us and you can claim £60 in free bets if you sign up to William Hill .

Grab your £60 William Hill bonus here .

Already have an account with William Hill? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Liverpool vs Brighton:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

William Hill Liverpool vs Brighton free bets sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Here are William Hill's sign-up offer terms and conditions:

New UK & ROI customers only

Min deposit requirement

Free bets are paid as Bet Credits

They are available after settlement of qualifying bets

Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply

Returns exclude bet credits stake

Time limits and T&Cs apply

Why bet on Premier League games with William Hill?

William Hill are a name that’s known and respected in the betting industry. Existing members love the value, markets, and sports covered. This bookie prides themselves on offering new and existing players a premium betting service.

Some advantages of choosing William Hill to bet on the Premier League are obvious, including the £40 free bet, eye-catching odds, and secure deposits, but there are many others.

William Hill offer market best prices on bets

William Hill have the market's top price on the week’s most popular betting favourites and second favourites.

William Hill promotions and specials

William Hill offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the William Hill website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

William Hill offers more ways to bet

They have a list of markets for each race, including the winner, each-way, and forecast. You’ll find enhanced each-way place terms, money back for losers, and profit boosts for winning accumulators.

To discover more Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.