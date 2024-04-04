Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Bag £50 in free bets for tonight's Super League clash
The Super League action continues this evening with Leigh Leopards hosting Wigan Warriors.
The Warriors will be looking to bounce back from their loss to St Helens last time out - their first of the season.
Meanwhile, the Leopards have had a poorer start to the season, winning only one game so far. Leigh's record against Wigan doesn't suggest they'll be in for an easy night, having lost their last six contest between the two sides.
If you fancy Leigh to turn the form table on its head and overcome a strong Wigan side, you can get £50 in free bets with Betfred for you to spend on the Super League.
Grab your £50 Betfred bonus here.
Steps on how to claim your Betfred Super League Leopards vs Warriors betting offer
Follow the steps below to secure your £50 free bet as quickly and securely as possible. This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.
- Head over to Betfred to sign up using code WELCOME50
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled
Betfred Super League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- New UK customers
- Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME50
- Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering
- Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.
- Bonuses expire seven days after issue
- Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply
- Visit Betfred for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
To discover more rugby league betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Betfair Betting Offers
- Paddy Power Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 4 April 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 10:01, 4 April 2024
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the AO Arena in Manchester this Thursday from BetMGM
- Rory McIlroy Masters betting odds and predictions: Get 80-1 for McIlroy to win Valero Texas Open & US Masters + bag £30 in free bets
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365
- Manchester City vs Arsenal bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for 1+ shots on target: Premier League Free Bets
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the AO Arena in Manchester this Thursday from BetMGM
- Rory McIlroy Masters betting odds and predictions: Get 80-1 for McIlroy to win Valero Texas Open & US Masters + bag £30 in free bets
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365
- Manchester City vs Arsenal bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for 1+ shots on target: Premier League Free Bets