Get 40-1boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Betting Offer

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a pivotal Premier League clash on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 8pm BST. The match could have significant implications for the title race, with Spurs looking to aid Arsenal by derailing City's championship ambitions.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and can also be streamed via the Sky Go app. Tottenham faces a challenge without several key players due to injuries, while Manchester City appears largely fit, hoping to extend their winning streak.

Spurs vs Manchester City Match Preview

Tottenham will be without key players like Yves Bissouma and Richarlison due to injuries, while City expects the return of Jack Grealish from illness. Historically, Tottenham has had the upper hand at home against City but faces a tough challenge against Guardiola's side, which has been in formidable form, recently regaining the top spot in the league by displacing Arsenal.

The game is not only a significant fixture in terms of the title race but also as Tottenham attempts to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive. They currently sit five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand. The stakes are high, and the match promises intense competition and strategic gameplay, with both teams having much to play for in the league's closing stages.

