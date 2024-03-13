Get £30 in SBK free bets for day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival: Cheltenham betting offer

The Cheltenham Festival has served up some thrilling action so far and with two fantastic days still to go, there is no better time to sign up for an SBK account and take advantage of their fantastic bonus offer - with £30 in free bets available to all new customers .

SBK is an online sportsbook betting app you can trust. It’s an experienced betting app that offers customers a hassle-free experience, offering generous odds, unique markets, excellent promotions, and a reliable customer care team.

Click here to secure £30 in free bets for day three of the Cheltenham Festival .

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with SBK. Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive bookmaker free bet bonus for Cheltenham day three.

SBK day three Cheltenham offer: £30 in free bets

That’s right, SBK are giving all new players a £30 free bet to use on the Cheltenham Festival when you register, deposit £10 or more, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet.

The £30 SBK free bet will be added to your account without delay and can be used to punt on the Cheltenham races. The SBK Cheltenham offer free bet token will be available in the form of one £30 bet .

Use the free bets on any race that takes your fancy, whether that’s a short-priced favourite or a long shot, it’s your choice.

Cheltenham day three preview

Speedsters have provided the stand out action so far at the Cheltenham Festival, but now it's time for those laden with stamina as the Stayers' Hurdle provides the featured action on day three.

Old favourites Paisley Park and Sire Du Berlais, previous winners of the race, line up for possibly one last hurrah against up-and-coming stayers like Teahupoo and Crambo.

There are two Championship races to get your teeth into on Thursday's card, and the Ryanair Chase welcomes back last year's winner Envoi Allen, who will face strong competition from a trio who ran in last year's Gold Cup – Conflated, Protektorat and Ahoy Senor.

Runners have been trying to qualify for the Pertemps Final all season, but will it be the winners of the qualifiers who get your vote, or one who qualified in the other three places to stay under the radar?

Steps on how to claim your SBK Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with SBK is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join SBK and grab your £30 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to SBK through this link Click the 'Sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market at Cheltenham with odds of 1.5 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £10 x 3 free bet tokens added to your balance

SBK Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Cheltenham racing festival betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New UK customers only.

Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card.

Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 to get £30 in Free Bets.

For new Ireland and Malta customers only, place a bet of €10 at min odds of 1.5 to get €40 in Free Bets.

Free bets are credited upon settlement of qualifying bets.

Distribution of Free Bets may vary depending on territory.

18+. BeGambleAware.org .

BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs apply

How to spend your SBK Cheltenham free bets

With SBK offering a total of £30 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Crebilly to win the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase @4-1 at SBK

Crebilly, who arrives here on a lenient-looking handicap mark of 140, looked as though he was about to beat Ginny's Destiny when unluckily falling in a chase on the Old course here in November and although his jumping let him down in the closing stages next time, he was much better in an Exeter novice last time. That looks strong form given the runner-up filled the same position in the Grade 2 Pendil on his next start and as long as he can avoid bad luck on the way round, he should be a major threat.

Daily Present to win the Kim Muir @14-1 at SBK

Daily Present was tailed off in three beginners’ chases behind smart horses, but left that firmly behind when scoring on his handicap debut, looking no stronger than at the finish on that first start at a staying trip. He beat the talented Bronn in a novice hurdle and there could be loads more to come over fences.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on Cheltenham with SBK?

The £30 Cheltenham Festival free bet is a good enough reason to join SBK, but there’s more. Here are some SBK flexes.

SBK offers cash-back bonuses

Every day throughout the year SBK offers cash-back bonuses on chosen races, and that will be no different for Cheltenham. You can expect it on all the races at Cheltenham, so if you fancy an outsider make sure you look at which races these concessions apply to.

SBK has in-play betting

In-play betting is about speed, and SBK helps you with this. It’s responsive, slick, and enjoyable to use. Follow the in-play betting odds and click your selection to add it to your betslip. Input a stake, check, and confirm.

To discover more Cheltenham betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.