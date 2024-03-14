Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Friday: Cheltenham Festival day four betting guide

Looking to get the most out of your Cheltenham Festival free bets? We have tips here for day four as well as the best offers to claim for each race, including which bookmakers are offering extra places on which races at Cheltenham.

After three outstanding days of the best horse racing action from Cheltenham, we have arrived at the pinnacle of the fixture – day four, which means one thing – it’s Cheltenham Gold Cup day!

The entertainment on the track has been memorable and with punters trying to score a profit at the end of the meeting, our expert has provided you with a well-thought-out selection, including the reasoning behind it, to help you end the festival with a bang.

Salver 9-1 generally

Salver brought up a hat-trick when impressive in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in December, proving far too good for his rivals in winning easily by 21 lengths from Balboa. Looking at formlines through the runner-up, who was a close second behind one who'd previously chased home Burdett Road, Salver doesn't look to have a lot to find with the market principals. The form of his win before that has been boosted with the second winning twice since and he did nothing to harm his reputation when completing the four-timer at Haydock last month. He shouldn't be as big a price as he is.

Not many firms are offering extra places on the Triumph Hurdle, but for each-way punters we recommend using Ladbrokes , Coral , Betfred , BetUK or Betway and getting paid down to four places.

Ladbrokes customers can also opt in to a matched bet offer and claim a free bet up to £5 when they place a bet on the Triumph Hurdle.

Magical Zoe 11-1 generally

It was hard not to be drawn to Magical Zoe in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last year, when, despite losing her unbeaten record, she fared much the best of those held up and finished well to take second. She left a poor effort over further at Fairyhouse in April firmly behind when comfortably winning a Gowran Listed race before forcing Irish Point to pull out all the stops in the Grade 3 Bottlegreen Hurdle at Down Royal in November. That rival won his next start before finishing runner-up in the Champion Hurdle and Magical Zoe, who hit the front too soon and wasn't helped by the third drifting into her in a handicap last time, should have more to offer.

Plenty firms are offering six places on the County Hurdle, but Sky Bet are giving all customers extra places on this race. Each-way punters will be rewarded down to seventh place in the County Hurdle with Sky Bet.

Johnnywho 12-1 generally

Johnnywho was extremely impressive when winning his bumper at a canter at Taunton in March and was just as eyecatching when winning without ever coming off the bridle at Carlisle in November. He did all his best work at the finish when a close fourth in gruelling conditions in the Challow, while looked outpaced behind Gidleigh Park in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Trials day, both times suggesting the longer trip would suit. His trainer Jonjo O'Neill is no stranger to success in this race, having sent out the winner in 2006 and 2007.

Sky Bet are going one extra place better than their industry rivals and offering all customers five places on the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. We recommend using Sky Bet if backing a horse each-way.

L'Homme Presse 10-1 generally

L'Homme Presse won the Dipper, Scilly Isles and Brown Advisory in his novice chase campaign in 2021-22 before defying a mark of 164 in the Rehearsal Chase that November, when producing a Racing Post Rating of 175 – the same figure Bravemansgame ran to when second in last season's Gold Cup. Venetia Williams gave him plenty of time to recover from the injury he sustained in the King George at Kempton and although he was a bit rusty on his return from that long layoff in the Fleur de Lys Chase, he was no stronger than at the line to beat Protektorat by more than two lengths. His run at Ascot – the wrong way round on quick enough ground over too short a trip – was just a prep for this and he should be a big player returned to his preferred conditions.

The Gold Cup is the big race of the day and each-way punters searching for extra places should look no further than Paddy Power , Sky Bet , bet365 , Betfred , Unibet and Betway . Each of those firms are paying down to fourth place in the day four feature.

Samcro 14-1 generally

A two-time Cheltenham Festival winner in his younger days, landing the 2018 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and the 2020 Marsh Novices' Chase, he couldn't quite recapture that level of form afterwards and was largely disappointing. Seems revitalises by returning to the Irish point scene, winning all four starts in that sphere by a combined 94 and a half lengths. I doubt very much that there will be a runner in the race as classy as him and he could yet add a third festival victory to his already impressive CV.

Sky Bet are going one extra place better than their industry rivals and offering all customers four places on the St James's Place Hunters' Chase. We recommend using Sky Bet if backing a horse each-way.

Dinoblue Evens generally

Has looked much improved this season, beating Fil Dor, who then finished second to odds-on Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo, in the Barberstown Castle Chase at Navan before looking even better when running away with the Paddy Power Rewards Chase. Her second to El Fabiolo makes her the standout and given her half-sister stayed 2m4f, she should go well against her own sex.

Waterford Whispers 7-2 generally

The jockey bookings are always interesting for this race, with only conditional riders eligible, and with Mike O'Connor in the saddle, Waterford Whispers, owned by JP McManus, looks sure to run well. He would've won even easier on his hurdling debut bar mistakes at the last two hurdles and has since looked a real stronger stayer at this trip, coming home really well to beat Answer To Kayf, a subsequent winner who was third in a Grade 2, before being just unable to peg back a front-runner who set very slow fractions at Leopardstown when last seen. A strongly run race, coupled with the stiff finish, should see Waterford Whispers on the premises.

You can readily get five places on the Cheltenham Festival finale with most firms, but each-way punters searching for extra places should look no further than Sky Bet. Sky Bet are giving all customers six places on the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle.

