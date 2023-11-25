Everton v Manchester United betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Sunday's Premier League match with Paddy Power

If you’re looking to make the most out of Saturday's match between Everton and Manchester United, we have fantastic news for you - Paddy Power is offering a golden opportunity to claim up to £40 in free bets for any Premier League fixture this weekend.

Already have an account with Paddy Power? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Everton v Manchester United:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Paddy Power Everton v Manchester United b etting offer: £40 in free bets on Sunday

The international break is over and the Premier League is back. There's a bumper list of top-flight fixtures to enjoy this weekend, including Manchester United's trip to play Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Everton are reeling after they were hit by a 10-point deduction during the week for a breach of Premier League financial rules. Expect a raucous atmosphere at Goodison Park as United travel to the famous old ground for one final time, before the Toffees move to their new stadium for next season.

Simply register with Paddy Power and take the following steps to take advantage of this superb Premier League betting offer. Get £40 in free bets when you stake £10 on Everton v Manchester United or on any of the Premier League matches this weekend.

Here’s your chance to claim £40 in Everton v Manchester United free bets guaranteed to spend on the match this weekend, as well as the rest of the weekend's Premier League games when you stake just £10.

All you have to do to claim this fantastic EPL betting offer is sign up for Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your Paddy Power Everton v Manchester United betting offer ahead of this Sunday's Premier League game

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 Everton v Manchester United free bets . The good news is that you can use the offer to place on any of the Premier League clashes this weekend.

1. Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage

through this link 2. Create your username and password

3. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater

4. You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Everton v Manchester United betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Everton v Manchester United betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Premier League schedule + where to spend your £40 in Everton v Manchester United free bets

The weekend’s Premier League schedule promises to offer some exciting clashes. Fortunately, the Everton v Manchester United betting offer is not limited to a single game - you can claim £40 in Everton v Manchester United free bets on any of the weekend's remaining matches. Here is the full weekend's fixtures:

Saturday, November 25

12.30 - Manchester City v Liverpool

3.00 - Burnley v West Ham

3.00 - Luton Town v Crystal Palace

3.00 - Newcastle v Chelsea

3.00 - Nottingham Forest v Brighton

3.00 - Sheffield United v Bournemouth

5.30 - Brentford v Arsenal

Sunday, November 26

2.00 - Tottenham v Aston Villa

4.30 - Everton v Manchester United

Monday, November 27

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Why bet on Premier League matches with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power provides some of the best Premier League betting odds throughout the week, and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets

Paddy Power offers the best price on many of the year’s biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Promotions and specials

Paddy Power offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.

To discover more Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.