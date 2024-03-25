England v Belgium free bets: Claim £30 in free bets with bet365 on Tuesday

As the 2024 European Championship draws ever closer, England continue their preparations ahead of this summer's tournament as they take on Belgium in their final game of the international break, and bet365 are offering £30 in free bets for Tuesday's match .

With just three matches to play before the Euros, Gareth Southgate will be looking for a positive result after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Brazil.

England will once again be without talisman Harry Kane, who is being treated in Munich for an ankle injury. The Bayern Munich striker has set the Bundesliga alight this campaign, scoring 31 goals so far, and everyone associated with England will be hoping he's fit and firing by the time this summer's tournament comes around.

His absence does present an opportunity for Brentford forward Ivan Toney to make his mark and book himself a ticket to the European Championship, who is seemingly battling with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins for the backup spot to Kane.

Claim a £30 free bet with bet365 for England v Belgium.

Already have an account with Paddy Power? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for England v Belgium:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

How to claim your bet365 England v Belgium betting offer ahead of Saturday's match

Signing up with bet365 is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to sign up for bet365 and grab your £30 in free bets .

bet365 England v Belgium betting offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new England v Belgium free bets offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

Min deposit requirement.

Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets.

Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply.

Returns exclude Bet Credits stake.

Time limits and T&Cs apply .

Five reasons to claim your £30 free bet with bet365

bet365 offers an exceptional platform for enhancing your betting experience throughout March standing as a reliable force in the online sports betting realm.

Extra each-way places at bet365: bet365 ensures your bets go further by providing additional each-way places on races and matches throughout the year, including prestigious festivals.

In-play betting with bet365: for swift and seamless in-play betting, bet365 offers a user-friendly app tailored to this need. Stay effortlessly updated with the latest in-play odds, choose your preferred selection, add it to your bet slip, and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Beyond catering to new customers, bet365 extends various benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following:

Boosted odds: Daily enhanced odds on popular choices during major sports events, including races, golf, tennis and football matches.

Guaranteed best odds: Best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish horse races, ensuring you receive payment at the higher value.

NRNB (non-runner no bet): Non-runner no bet on all premier races in the horse racing calendar, providing a full refund if your selected horse doesn't participate.

bet365 betting offer FAQs

Can I cash out my welcome betting offer with bet365?

bet365 provides an extensive array of ongoing offers catering to existing customers, specifically tailored for their football and tennis markets. These encompass enticing features such as early payout and money-back offers.

What existing customer offers does bet365 provide?

bet365 offers ongoing promotions for existing customers, especially tailored for football markets. These include early payout and money-back offers, boosted odds on accumulator bets, and options for each-way bets on first goalscorer markets.

Do bet365 free bets have an expiration date?

No. Unlike many other bookmakers' free bets, bet365's welcome offer doesn't have a specified expiration date. You can use your £30 in bet credits at your own pace, as long as you log in to your account at least once every 90 days to maintain them. There is no strict deadline, allowing flexibility in using your bet credits for an indefinite period.

To discover more football betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.