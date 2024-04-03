BetMGM Thursday night Premier League darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the AO Arena in Manchester this Thursday from BetMGM
We're now into night ten of the Premier League darts and Luke Littler is gunning for a second night win in a row in Manchester after the teenager moved to second in the Premier League standings in Belfast last week.
The Nuke will have his eyes firmly on Luke Humphries after beating the current world number one in last week's quarter-final, ending Humphries' three-week winning run and closing the gap to just four points in Belfast.
Michael van Gerwen will prove to be a tough opponent in this week's quarter-finals, but Littler will be buoyed after getting one over on Humphries, the man who beat him in the World Championship final.
Can the Nuke close in on Humphries and claim a win on Night 10? Get involved in the action with BetMGM, who are offering a £40 free bet for Premier League Night 10.







- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x free bets: 1x £10 horse racing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
When does the Premier League darts tenth night take place?
The tenth week of the 2024 Premier League darts gets underway on Thursday, April 4 in Dublin.
What time does the Premier League darts get underway?
The tenth round of the Premier League darts starts at 7pm, with Nathan Aspinall opening against Rob Cross. Littler will step up to the oche in the second match where he will meet Michael van Gerwen.
How can I watch the Premier League darts?
The Premier League darts will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 3 April 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 19:40, 3 April 2024
- Rory McIlroy Masters betting odds and predictions: Get 80-1 for McIlroy to win Valero Texas Open & US Masters + bag £30 in free bets
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365
- Manchester City vs Arsenal bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for 1+ shots on target: Premier League Free Bets
- Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League betting offer: Get £60 in free bets with William Hill this weekend