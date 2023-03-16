Best Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers for Day 4 - plus Friday tips

After three outstanding days of the best horse racing action from Cheltenham, we have arrived at the pinnacle of the fixture – day four, which means one thing – it’s Cheltenham Gold Cup day! Don’t fret if you’ve missed out on the generous bookmaker sign-up offers this week. You can still get involved in the action today and land a whole host of free bet tokens to spend on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

We will guide you through the simple registration details, including: how to join a new bookie and what incredible benefits you will receive in return. There are numerous free bets available for new customers this Friday. Please note the key terms and conditions for each bookmaker, listed below. We will also put forward our horse racing expert’s top tips for day four.

Select one or more of our well-researched and generous bookmaker welcome bonuses. The more accounts you open, the more free bet tokens you will receive, to bolster your betting bank ahead of Friday’s horse racing action.

Best betting offers for the Cheltenham Festival

Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. £10 minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 horse racing bet token. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.org.

William Hill Cheltenham free bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP150APT or EP150NYS. Applies to bets placed from 9:00 on 7 March 2023 until 15:30 on 17 March 2023. £1 must be staked on A Plus Tard to win at 150/1 or Noble Yeats to win at 150/1. Returns paid as 3 x £50 or 3 x £50 in free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply.

18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP150APT or EP150NYS. Applies to bets placed from 9:00 on 7 March 2023 until 15:30 on 17 March 2023. £1 must be staked on Noble Yeats to win at 150/1. Returns paid as 3 x £50 or 3 x £50 in free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply.

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Coral Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Betfair Cheltenham free bets

Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

Place a single £10 Sportsbook bet and get money back as a free bet if it loses. There are x 5 free bets available. Maximum refund per qualifying bet is £10. Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply

Unibet Cheltenham free bets

New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply.18+. BeGambleAware.org.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

bet365 Cheltenham free bets

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Tote Cheltenham free bets

New customers online only. Place your first bet on racing pools for a minimum of £5 and win or lose you will receive £20 Tote Credit. £20 Tote Credit rewarded as £10 redeemable against racing bets only and £10 redeemable against UK and Irish Placepot bets only. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

How to claim your Cheltenham Festival betting offers

You've read the very best bookmaker sign-up offers available, so now it's time to choose a favourite and follow the simple step-by-step registration details below.

Here's how to sign up for an account and get your at each bookie you select. You can sign up by using your mobile or desktop computer.

Select a bookmaker from the above list and click the link to begin. The process is the same for any apps covered on this page. Complete the registration form, adding all the necessary information to register your account. A few betting apps require you to enter a unique promo code when joining. If this is the case, the code will be supplied during registration. Deposit funds to your betting account using an accepted method, such as a debit card, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet. Look out for minimum odds. When the qualifying bet results, the free bet tokens will be automatically added to your account balance and can be used.

Why should you sign up for a betting account during Cheltenham?

This is the perfect time to sign up for a new bookmaker offer, as you’ll receive numerous free bet tokens to spend on the Cheltenham Festival. With 28 exciting races to punt on, your free bets offer the chance to enhance your betting banks.

Our best three Cheltenham Festival selections for Friday

Lossiemouth has been usurped from favouritism by stablemate Blood Destiny but has the ability to win the day four opener, the Grade 1 at 1.30. To her credit, the Ricci-owned grey filly made up a huge amount of ground after being significantly hampered in her prep race at Leopardstown last month. With a clear passage, she looks capable of bouncing back to top form, judged on her two outstanding previous successes.

An each-way chance is certainly given to Protektorat in the Grade 1 Boodles . Third in last season's race, he may just be the forgotten horse of this term's renewal. The son of Saint Des Saints produced a career-best effort when winning the Grade 1 Betfair Chase, prior to running flat at Cheltenham in the aforementioned Grade 2 trial for this contest. Dan Skelton reported the gelding was at peak condition to win his seasonal reappearance but wasn’t 100% spot on for his latest race. He suggests that the eight-year-old will be cherry ripe for the Gold Cup, having left something to work on. At around 14-1, Protektorat has plenty of each-way mileage, especially if the ground is soft or worse on the day.

Impervious holds strong credentials to land the Grade 2 at 4.50. Recently purchased by top owner J P McManus, she can extend her winning sequence. The daughter of Shantou displayed her immense ability with a smart success at Punchestown in January, giving a pair of well-touted geldings weight and scoring with plenty in hand. Her market danger, Allegorie De Vassy, has a propensity to jump right at the fences, which is a cause for concern at this left-handed circuit.

Cheltenham Festival Offer: best odds guaranteed

Cheltenham Festival punters who use any of the aforementioned bookmakers to place their will receive best odds guaranteed. This is a generous concession whereby if your selected horse drifts in the betting after placing your wager, you’ll receive the starting price. Simply take the price when placing your Cheltenham Festival selections and if the Starting Price (SP) is greater, they’ll pay you out at the bigger odds! It’s important to check the terms and conditions for each bookie, to check exactly what time this offer will commence, per day of the festival.

For more and betting offers for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with all the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.