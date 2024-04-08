Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival

Aintree will welcome thousands of horse racing fans for its biggest event of the year, the Grand National, and this is the perfect time to sign up for a Betfred account and secure their fantastic bonus offer - with £50 in free bets available to all new customers .

Grand National meeting preview

Horse racing fans will flock to Liverpool for the start of the three-day festival at Aintree, where the biggest event on the jump racing calendar, the Grand National, is the feature on Saturday.

Thursday marks the start of the event, featuring four Grade 1 races: the Manifesto Novices' Chase , the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle , Aintree Bowl and Aintree Hurdle . Nicky Henderson, having withdrawn several top contenders before their Cheltenham races, aims to move past the disappointment of last month's festival. His opening day squad includes last year's Bowl victor, Shishkin, and Sir Gino, the former favourite for the Triumph Hurdle.

The Foxhunters ' offers an opportunity to witness the National fences in action ahead of Saturday's main event. Famous Clermont is set to return on the opening day to defend his title, following a convincing victory last year. Additionally, the Grade 2 Mares' bumper will unveil the successor to Dysart Enos and Ashroe Diamond.

The Topham is one of the highlights on day two and gives us a second taste of the National fences, while it's one of the standout chances of a British-trained winner with only Willie Mullins (twice) winning it for Ireland since 2006.

We could also see Jonbon step up in trip to tackle the Melling Chase, while future champions could be unleashed in the day's other Grade 1s - the Mildmay Novices' Chase, Top Novices' Hurdle and Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

The biggest betting event of the year, the Randox Grand National , provides a nation-stopping moment, with millions around the country tuning in to see the spectacle of 34 horses competing over the most famous fences in the sport.

Corach Rambler, last year's champion and coming off a commendable third place in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, aims to join the ranks of iconic winners like Red Rum and Tiger Roll by securing consecutive victories in the race. Meanwhile, Vanillier, the runner-up from twelve months ago, and I Am Maximus, the winner of the Irish Grand National, lead a strong contingent from Ireland.



Three Grade 1s - the Maghull Novices' Chase, Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Liverpool Hurdle - whet the appetite for the big race on the card, which also features a couple of competitive handicaps and finishes with a bumper.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.