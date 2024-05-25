The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at the Curragh and Kelso on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday

Rogue Millennium (2.35 Curragh)

Won last year's Duke of Cambridge Stakes when trained by Tom Clover and followed up that victory with some respectable efforts in Group 1 company, none better than when chasing home fellow Royal Ascot winner Tahiyra when giving the winner 5lb in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown. The five-year-old was sold for 1,650,000gns and should make a successful stable debut for Joseph O'Brien in this Group 2 if going any sort of way towards justifying that hefty price tag. A 218-day break since she finished fifth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes would not be too much of a concern as she made a successful debut at Wetherby as a three-year-old and was a respectable runner-up in an all-weather Listed event on her reappearance last season.

Chief Little Rock (4.15 Curragh)

Got off the mark in a Leopardstown maiden on his second start as a juvenile and was second to subsequent Group 1 Futurity Trophy winner Ancient Wisdom in the Autumn Stakes. Chief Little Rock beat Derby second favourite Ambiente Friendly by nearly two lengths in that Newmarket Group 3 and although a beaten favourite on his first attempt at this 1m2f trip at Epsom last time, that form cannot be ignored. Ryan Moore has opted to ride the selection's stablemate Mundi but given that Aidan O'Brien has won this Group 3 a record 17 times, it would not be too much of surprise if Chief Little Rock, who is entered in next month's Irish Derby, boosts the Ballydoyle trainer's excellent record.

Yippee Ki Yay (5.10 Kelso)

Bolted up by 32 lengths at Exeter in March before finishing second at the same track when the race perhaps came a bit too soon six days later. The six-year-old filled the same position at Cheltenham's hunter chase evening and could go one better in what is a weaker race here. Bothwell Bridge, formerly rated as high as 136 when trained by Nicky Henderson, is respected and should be Yippee Ki Yay's main rival.

